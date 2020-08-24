Roma set to chuck ‘everything’ at a deal for Man Utd man

Roma will do all they can to land Chris Smalling from Man Utd in the summer transfer window, according to reports in Italy.

Smalling is back at Old Trafford after reaching the end of his loan deal with Roma.

The Englishman performed well in Italy, making 37 appearances in all competitions while in the capital.

MAILBOX: Why aren’t Man Utd fans making the Glazers’ lives hell?

Roma were interested in signing the 30-year-old on a permanent deal but they reportedly failed to reach an agreement with Man Utd representatives.

Since then there have been rumours that there is interest from Newcastle United with manager Steve Bruce thought to be interested in taking him to St James’ Park.

However, Il Tempo (via Sport Witness) claims that Roma are ready to resurrect their interest with the Italian giants prepared to throw ‘everything’ at a deal for Smalling.

Roma boss Paulo Fonseca is still very keen to bring Smalling back to Italy with the club’s new owner Dan Friedkin agreeing that it would be a good move for them.

The Serie A outfit’s CEO Guido Fienga is now in charge of talks and will be tasked with ‘finalising the negotiations’ with Man Utd.

The report adds that a new intermediary has been appointed to help with negotiations as Roma look to tie up a deal for €16-17m, which would be their ‘complete expenditure’.

A major bargaining tool at Roma’s disposal is their knowledge that the player wants to sign, which they are ‘strongly’ counting on.