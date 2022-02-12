Roman Abramovich, owner of Chelsea, celebrates Kai Havertz’s extra-time penalty winner against Palmeiras in the Club World Cup final.

Chelsea’s Club World Cup victory was sealed by a Kai Havertz penalty. ROMAN ABRAMOVICH clasped his hands together.

The billionaire Blues owner couldn’t hide his joy as his team beat Palmeiras to become world champions.

At Abu Dhabi’s Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium, Chelsea were put to work by their Brazilian opponents.

As the final went to extra time, both teams were tied at 1-1.

After a goalless first half, Romelu Lukaku gave the Champions League winners the lead on 55 minutes.

Raphael Veiga scored from the penalty spot for Palmeiras just ten minutes later.

A rowdy contingent of 15,000 traveling fans cheered on the Copa Libertadores champions.

The 15,000 Brazilian fans fell silent when Havertz sent goalkeeper Weverton the wrong way with three minutes of extra time left.

Chelsea were the last European team to lose this competition in 2012, when they lost to Corinthians, Palmeiras’ city rivals.

The Blues faced a team from the same country – and even the same city – this year, but they got a different result.

With the victory, Abramovich’s team has now won every trophy available while under the Russian’s ownership.

And, as a 54-year-old who rarely attends his team’s games these days, he was clearly ecstatic to witness the victory firsthand.

