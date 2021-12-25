Roman Abramovich, the owner of Chelsea, could have bought Arsenal instead of the Blues if he hadn’t been told they weren’t for sale.

Instead of buying Chelsea, Roman Abramovich could have bought Arsenal, but he was told they were not for sale.

ROMAN ABRAMOVICH could have bought Arsenal instead of Chelsea if he hadn’t been misled by naive Swiss bankers.

And the Russian oligarch tried unsuccessfully several times to entice Arsenal’s talisman Thierry Henry to Stamford Bridge when the Frenchman was in his prime.

The shocking revelations are contained in the book The Club, written by two Wall Street Journal journalists.

They spoke with executives from the Premier League’s top clubs for an extended period of time.

According to the book, Abramovich hired Swiss bank UBS to look into the economics of English top-flight football in 2003.

‘Arsenal were categorically not for sale,’ according to one of the report’s conclusions.

Instead, Abramovich bought Chelsea for £140 million and went on to win five Premier League titles and the Champions League.

Former Arsenal vice-chairman David Dein is quoted in the book as saying that if Abramovich had offered, the club’s owners would have cashed in.

Abramovich allegedly met with Tottenham’s chairman, according to another report.

‘However, as his Mercedes trundled down Tottenham High Road, he looked out and said in Russian, “This is worse than Omsk,” referring to the grim Siberian outpost where he had a refinery.’