Romaric Guillo back in Cesson-Rennes – Fil Info – Division 1

Last Tuesday, the National Handball League (NHL) decided to end the season completely and freeze the standings. Clubs can now start preparing for next season and start their transfer window. Thus, Cesson-Rennes, freshly promoted to Lidl Starligue, records the return of one of its former young players, Romaric Guillo. The linchpin went through the Breton club from 2011 to 2017 before evolving two years in Nantes, then leaving for the Polish championship. For his return to the Irreducible, the 28-year-old defender, who rises to 2.07 m, signed for three years.

