Romelu Lukaku and Co to return to Inter Milan after fleeing coronavirus-hit Italy

20 SHARES Share Tweet

Inter Milan’s biggest stars are ready to make their way back to Italy in the coming days having originally fled the country following the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The decision to abandon Milan left a sour taste in the mouths of many despite being given the club’s blessing to return home to their spend isolation with their families.

While the decision to pay for each player’s private jet home was hotly debated, there was an understanding about being close to loved ones during this unprecedented time.

Romelu Lukaku, Christian Eriksen, Victor Moses, Ashley Young, Diego Godin, Marcelo Brozovic and Samir Handanovic are expected to return to Milan by Monday after spending several weeks away from the club.

Lukaku had returned in Anversa in Belgium, where he spent much of his isolation alone away from his family as a precaution.

Eriksen stopped in Holland before returning to Denmark while Young returned to Manchester to finalise some details with Manchester United on his loan move to Italy.

Lukaku, Eriksen and Young, who were among the first to leave Milan, will be the first to return to the city.

The most unfortunate thing is that for all there will be a quarantine obligation in Italy once they return.

For 15 days they will not be allowed to train at the club’s Pinetina training centre and instead will be forced to train privately at home – receiving food at home on the advice of Antonio Conte and his trusted nutritionist.

By April 13, all players will be present in Lombardy to begin 15-day home isolation as per health advice in their respective homes.