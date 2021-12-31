Romelu Lukaku is facing disciplinary action following an explosive interview in which he claimed he was unhappy at Chelsea and never wanted to leave Milan.

Thomas Tuchel, the Blues’ manager, has threatened to read the riot act to his £97.5m striker if he claims he is unhappy at the club.

And the German’s mood didn’t improve when the second part of Lukaku’s interview with Sky Italia surfaced, implying that he was pushed towards Stamford Bridge in the summer.

“If Inter had offered me a new contract last summer, we wouldn’t be doing this interview now from London, but quietly from Milan,” Lukaku, 28, said.

“I would have stayed at Inter 100% last summer if that had been the case.”

There’s no point in debating it.

“I’m always thinking of Milano, Milano, Milano,” says the narrator.

Inter’s supporters are among the best in the world.

I adore the city, and Inter was the pinnacle of my professional career.

“I adore Italy, and Inter is a part of my heart.”

Lukaku added fuel to the fire when asked about the possibility of reuniting with his former Inter strike partner Lautaro Martinez.

“I miss Lautaro Martinez,” he continued, “and I’ve wanted to die on the pitch for him since the first time I met him.”

“Will Lautaro Martinez join me at Chelsea in the future? No, Lautaro, stay in Milan; I’ll be back there…”

Lukaku is attempting to appease Inter fans after leaving the club in the summer after assisting them in becoming Serie A champions.

At Chelsea, on the other hand, it has had the exact opposite effect.

Tuchel ruled out the possibility of selling the striker back to Inter, but when asked if disciplinary action and talks were likely, he replied, “We will.”

“We’ll do it behind closed doors and openly, as I believe the relationship is and always has been, so no more public comments on that.”

“I don’t like it because it creates unnecessary noise and isn’t helpful.”

If there’s anything going on, it’s most likely hidden behind closed doors.

“You know how easy it is to take lines out of context, how easy it is to shorten lines, make headlines, and then realize later that it wasn’t so bad and maybe not what he meant.”

It’s good to be on the verge of something, a little out of whack.

“But, let’s be honest, we don’t like it, and I don’t like it because it’s unnecessary noise.”

It does not help us focus or create a calm environment.

“I’m not sure…

