Romelu Lukaku says it was ‘a dream’ to join Inter as he reveals he promised to follow Conte in 2015

Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku said it was always a ‘dream’ of his to play for the club as he revealed he promised to follow manager Antonio Conte five years ago.

The Belgian striker joined the Italian outfit from Manchester United for £74m in the summer and has so far scored 18 goals in 27 appearances.

And he says the foundations for the move were actually built back in 2015.

‘Everything started in a friendly between Belgium and Italy,’ he told Tiki Taka. ‘I noticed that he played with two attackers, Eder and [Graziano] Pelle, and they created a lot of chances.

‘I understood that with his style of playing, I would have had a lot of chances to score and it would enhance my physical abilities.

‘After the game, we talked a little and he told me that he was going to Chelsea, but it wasn’t possible for me to follow him there. So, I told him that if he went somewhere else in the future, I would follow him.’

Lukaku finally delivered on that promise in the summer, fulfilling a long-time ambition in the process.

‘It was a great feeling,’ he continued. ‘To play in Italy and for Inter was a dream I had.

‘The first final I watched as a kid, was Inter-Lazio. I wanted to play for Inter, who always had great strikers like Ronaldo, [Christian] Vieri and Adriano.’