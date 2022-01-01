Romelu Lukaku will face the fans, Thomas Tuchel, and Virgil van Dijk in a match between Liverpool and Chelsea.

ROMELU LUKAKU will be hoping to not only knock Liverpool out of the title race, but also to win back the hearts of Chelsea supporters.

Lukaku’s status as a fan favorite at Stamford Bridge has been shattered by his incredible decision to declare his love for Inter Milan earlier this week.

The 28-year-old’s attempts to re-enter the good graces of Inter fans have completely backfired, and his admission that he would not have joined Chelsea if the Serie A club offered him a new contract has enraged the Blues faithful.

With Timo Werner still recovering from the effects of the coronavirus, Thomas Tuchel has no choice but to start the £97.5 million striker, despite the shockwaves the unannounced interview has sent through the club.

On any other day, the Premier League match between second and third place would be huge, as it pits two of the country’s best teams against each other.

However, it has now taken on enormous significance for Lukaku, who is unsure whether he will face jeers from his own supporters when he takes to the pitch.

He is the Chelsea team’s leader, and his ability to cause havoc among Liverpool’s defensive duo of Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk will be crucial to the game’s outcome.

By kick-off, the Belgian will have been read the riot act by his manager, who was enraged not only by the timing of the interview, but also by his own stupidity in saying what he did in the first place.

However, Chelsea must overcome their frustrations in the build-up to the game in order to summon the strength to play their best football at a time when their form is at best disappointing.

Injuries to Reece James and Ben Chilwell have obliterated the team’s attacking threat on both wings, and the squad is dealing with other fitness and illness concerns.

With Manchester City setting such a blistering pace in the race for the Premier League title, they know there is little room for error.

Tuchel and Klopp would not give up the title if they lost this game, but defeat would leave the losers facing an almost insurmountable mountain to climb.

The Blues are eight points behind City heading into this round of fixtures, and it would take a brave person to believe they will be able to close the gap to double figures…

