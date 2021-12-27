Ron Rivera Provides Insight Into WFT’s Quarterback Situation

WFT’s Quarterback Situation Has Been Revealed By Ron Rivera

Ron Rivera has named his starting quarterback for next Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Rivera confirmed that Taylor Heinicke will start, but added that “we’ll see” after that.

Kyle Allen may also get some reps, according to reports.

“It’s likely that we’ll play Kyle.”

“But for the time being, we’re going to stick with Taylor,” Rivera said.

