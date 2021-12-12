Ron Rivera Reveals His Decision On Washington QB

If Taylor Heinicke is healthy enough to play next week, the Washington Football Team will not change quarterbacks.

Washington was defeated by Dallas on Sunday, and Heinicke was injured.

Kyle Allen was brought in to fill in for him, and he did a good job as a backup.

However, despite showing some promise behind center on Sunday, Allen will not be the starter going forward.

Following the game, Rivera stated that Heinicke will continue to be his starting quarterback.

Rivera stated, “If he stays healthy, he’ll be our starter.”

Ron Rivera Announces Decision On Washington Quarterback

Ron Rivera Announces Decision On Washington Quarterback