Ronaldinho discusses why he chose Barcelona over Manchester United, as well as how close he came to joining Blackburn Rovers.

RONALDINHO was on the verge of joining Manchester United, but chose Barcelona instead.

After a remarkable career in the game, the Brazilian is regarded as one of the greatest footballers of the last two decades.

And, as he approached the pinnacle of his career, he admitted in 2018 that he was all set to join United, only to back out at the last minute when Barca came calling.

In two dazzling years proving himself in Europe with Paris Saint-Germain, Ronaldinho had become one of the hottest properties in world football.

When a fee and personal terms were agreed to bring the winger to Old Trafford in 2003, Sir Alex Ferguson appeared to have won the race for his services.

However, that plan came crashing down at the last minute when Sandro Rosell was elected president of Barcelona.

Three years ago, Ronaldinho told FourFourTwo, “It almost happened with United.”

“It was only 48 hours, but Sandro Rosell had asked me before I got the offer: ‘Will you come if I become Barca president?’ I said yes.

“When Rosell called to say he was going to win the elections in United, it was just a matter of details.”

“And I’d promised him I’d play for Barça… It was a quick agreement.”

“I told the English that I had decided on Barca.”

It was the correct decision.

“Barca has always been a favorite of Brazilians.

There’s a lot of history there.

It’s like nowhere else in Europe off the pitch, so we’re always happy to play there.”

Due to Ronaldinho’s late change of heart, Ferguson narrowly missed out on the chance to unleash one of Europe’s most lethal attacking forces on the game.

In the same summer, he paid £12 million to Sporting to sign promising youngster Cristiano Ronaldo, who went on to become a football legend.

When Ronaldinho, now 41, left AC Milan in 2011, Blackburn made a bid for his services.

Despite talking about moving to Ewood Park, he chose to return to Brazil and join Flamengo.

“About Blackburn, we talked to them, but I wanted to go back to Brazil,” he added.