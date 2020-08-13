Ronaldinho ‘hosting parties with models at luxurious hotel in alleged breach of house-arrest’ as he awaits court hearing

RONALDINHO has allegedly breached the rules of his house arrest by hosting parties with models at his luxury hotel.

The Brazilian legend, 40, has been staying at the four-star Palmaroga Hotel in Asuncoin since April.

He will remain under house arrest until his scheduled court hearing on August 24.

According to Paraguayan paper HOY, reported by Marca, Ronaldinho has broke the terms of his arrest by hosting parties in his apartment.

The source claims that the women are given presents and beverages at the party.

A source said: “I think they are models because they all have the looks.

“Those who are known enter directly into the car park, whereas those who are unknown get out in front of the hotel and then a car picks them up.”

Ronaldinho and his brother Roberto de Assis Moreira were thrown behind bars in March for allegedly trying to enter Paraguay with a fake passport.

The former Barcelona star spent his 40th birthday in prison, but did celebrate with a huge barbecue.

After spending 32 days in jail, he was released and put under house arrest until his trial.

Reports claim the pair were only released after paying a huge £1.3million bond.