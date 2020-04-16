Ronaldinho in fake passport affair in Paraguay in luxury hotel

So some would be put up with a house arrest. Former Brazilian soccer star Ronaldinho spends his at the Hotel Palmaroga in Paraguay’s capital Asunción – where he and his brother Roberto Assis live in two premium suites for which they pay $ 350 a day (about € 320) according to media reports. In addition to a $ 1.6 million bail against which the two-time world footballer and world champion of 2002, as well as his brother and manager, were released ten days ago.

You are the only guests of the hotel. Visits are not allowed due to corona restrictions. While the inmates were fighting for him as a teammate in the football tournament in prison, Ronaldinho is now going to the hotel gym. Hotel manager Emilio Yegros said that Ronaldinho had been given a ball and could do his tricks in a room about 30 by 15 meters. His expression had changed since day one, when he looked tense and stressed.

Ronaldinho awaits further proceedings in a case in which he faces five years in prison if convicted. The question will be whether his lawyers will succeed in maintaining the version that the only offense is using a fake passport – or whether he and his brother are involved in the activities of a criminal organization.

Ronaldinho spent 32 days – including his 40th birthday – in prison for entering Paraguay with false documents that he and his brother claimed to have been given by business partners. In the neighboring country, they wanted to participate in the opening of a casino and several charity events, as well as to advertise Ronaldinho’s biography. This was followed by extensive investigations with numerous arrests.

Ronaldinho and his brother and manager are among 16 suspects involved in corruption investigations in Brazil. On March 6, they were arrested with fake passports when they entered Paraguay. The former star of FC Barcelona and his brother had their passports withdrawn in Brazil in November 2018 because they had not paid the equivalent of 2.2 million euros. The penalty was imposed for causing massive environmental damage to a property in Porto Alegre.