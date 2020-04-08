Ronaldinho RELEASED from Paraguayan jail after 32 days behind bars on fake passport charge

Brazil football legend Ronaldinho has been freed from a Paraguayan jail after being held in custody for 32 days after he was caught attempting to enter the country with an altered passport.

READ MORE: Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho caught in Paraguay with FAKE passport (PHOTOS)

The World Cup winner and his brother Roberto Assis were caught in early March trying to enter Paraguay with forged travel documents, and were held in custody after a judge rejected their claim that they had been tricked into using them.

The pair have been transferred to house arrest after their release from the maximum security prison in the capital Asuncion after paying a $1.6 million bail, according to Globoesporte.

It was previously speculated that the brothers could spend six months in jail, and they were deemed to be a flight risk by the court which was well aware that Brazil also does not extradite its citizens.

Ronaldinho had a lively time behind bars, playing on the winning side of a five-a-side game after which his side were awarded a suckling pig for a 11-2 win. He also celebrated turning 40 in prison on March 21.

The plot surrounding Ronaldinho’s predicament thickened on Tuesday when authorities suspected the former Barcelona forward of being involved in a money laundering scam with Paraguayan businesswoman Dalia Lopez, who had arranged the siblings’ trip, Reuters reports.