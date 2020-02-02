Ronaldo reaches YET ANOTHER scoring milestone as he bags penalty double for Juventus in win over Fiorentina

Portuguese goal machine Cristiano Ronaldo reached his latest scoring milestone as he bagged a penalty brace in Juventus’s 3-0 win against Fiorentina in Serie A on Sunday.

Serie A table-toppers Juve ran out 3-0 winners in Turin, after Ronaldo converted penalties in the 40th and 80th minutes and Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt added a goal in stoppage time.

For Ronaldo, the goals meant he has scored in nine consecutive Serie A games – the first Juve player to do so since French frontman David Trezeguet back in 2005 – but also took the prolific Portuguese to a landmark 50 strikes in his 70th game for The Old Lady.

⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽#CR50pic.twitter.com/0miIXPZfYJ — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) February 2, 2020

Good to get back to victories and happy to score again in our stadium!⚽⚽Proud to reach 50 goals with the bianconeri shirt!💪🏽#finoallafine#forzajuvepic.twitter.com/pzBrER9Uzt — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) February 2, 2020

After missing out on the Ballon d’Or to great rival Lionel Messi at the end of last year, Ronaldo has hit the ground running in 2020, scoring in each of Juve’s five league games since the turn of the year.

Ronaldo’s first on Sunday arrived when Juve were awarded a penalty for handball by Fiorentina skipper German Pezzella.

The Juve number 7 duly converted from the spot, and did the same 10 minutes from time when the host were given a second penalty for a foul on Rodrigo Bentancur by Federico Ceccherini inside the box.

Dutchman De Ligt completed the win for Maurizio Sarri’s team in the 91st minute when he headed home a delivery from Paulo Dybala.

Juve now have a six-point cushion at the top of the table over Inter Milan, who play their game in hand at Udinese later on Sunday.