Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United ruined Sancho’s arrival, derailed Solskjaer’s plans, and caused Fernandes to vanish, according to Merson.

Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United ruined Sancho’s arrival, derailed Solskjaer’s plans, and resulted in Fernandes’ disappearance, says Merson.

According to an Arsenal legend, Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to the club ruined Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s reign as Manchester United manager.

On Sunday, less than 24 hours after the Red Devils were thrashed 4-1 at Watford, the Norwegian legend was fired.

After giving 34-year-old Edinson Cavani a 12-month extension and bringing in big-money signing Jared Sancho from Borussia Dortmund, United’s marquee summer signing was 36-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo.

The latter two deals, according to ex-England star Paul Merson, indicated that Solskjaer had a plan to keep United’s counter-attacking style growing.

With Ronaldo’s arrival, however, that was no longer a possibility.

And, despite his nine goals this season, he insists that United only signed the Portuguese legend to prevent him from joining rivals Man City, and that they are not a better team with him in it.

‘I feel sorry for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer,’ Merson said in his Sky Sports column.

“After finishing second last season, he had a game plan at the start of the season.

“He’s been chasing Jadon Sancho for a long time, got him in, and he’s extended Edinson Cavani’s contract for another year.”

“Then, right before the season begins, he’s handed Ronaldo.”

He’s thrown everything out the window, in my opinion.

With Ronaldo in the team, they’ve never been a better team.

“You don’t go 29 games without losing without playing a certain way, and bringing Sancho in gave them another weapon to do so.”

“With Ronaldo up top, you don’t have that counter-attack weapon any longer.”

“For Solskjaer, it’s all snowballed.”

He had a strategy, but the Ronaldo situation, which occurred just before the season began, threw it all out the window.

“They only went after him because they heard he was wanted by Manchester City.”

“It’s not like United called Juventus to see if Ronaldo was available because he’s the missing link in United’s Premier League victory.”

“He isn’t!” exclaims the narrator.

“He’s been my striker when I first came to Old Trafford and he’s been my coach since I came back to Man United,” Ronaldo wrote on Twitter after Solskjaer’s dismissal.

“But above all, Ole is a remarkable human being.”

I wish him the best in whatever his future holds.

“Good luck, my friend! You are deserving of it.”

