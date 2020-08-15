Ronnie O’Sullivan beats bogeyman Mark Selby in tense final-frame decider as he aims for sixth World Championship triumph

RONNIE O’Sullivan will try to win a sixth Betfred World Snooker Championship this weekend after finally banishing bogeyman Mark Selby in dramatic style.

Today was one of the great days of professional snooker – the first time both semi-finals at the Crucible had gone down to a 33rd final-frame decider.

And this was one of the great O’Sullivan comebacks as he came from 13-9 down and 16-14 behind to win 17-16 against his nemesis.

O’Sullivan, the five-time world champion, will now face Kyren Wilson in four sessions over two days with crowds returning on Saturday after a two-week absence.

It was a personal triumph for the Rocket as he finally managed to dispatch the Leicester Jester at this Sheffield theatre at the third attempt – thanks to three final frames of utter brilliance played at top gear.

For so long, the debate has raged about who is the best player to wield a cue.

If he wins another world crown, then he will draw level with Steve Davis and Ray Reardon and one behind Scot Stephen Hendry. And surely he would end all the questions.

Ken Doherty, the 1997 world champion, had questioned O’Sullivan’s choice of shots, claiming he had lost his head before the final three frames.

The Irishman said it was “bizarre” and “Ronnie was treating it like an exhibition”.

But that gung-ho approach and adventurous style ultimately worked as he outdid the more steady, safety-first Selby.

Selby, 37, led 13-11 after the morning session but O’Sullivan won the opening two frames, thanks to a 114 and 57, to draw level and make it more of a contest.

O’Sullivan, boosted by a half-time clotted cream scone, was in attacking mood, trying audacious shots that he really had no right of potting.

It doesn’t always work against an obstinate opponent like Selby and he became the favourite when he moved 16-14 ahead, benefiting from two strange O’Sullivan fouls.

Yet O’Sullivan showed why he is such a mercurial talent, knocking in consecutive 138, 74 and then 64 in a nail-biting finale to secure his progression.

Earlier, Kyren Wilson beat Anthony McGill in another final-frame thriller – bursting into tears in an interview over a fluke shot on the green.