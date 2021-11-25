Ronnie O’Sullivan slams Shaun Murphy for whining about amateurs as Robertson loses the UK Championship to part-timer Ronnie O’Sullivan.

As Robertson loses the UK Championship to a part-timer, Ronnie O’Sullivan slams Shaun Murphy for whining about amateurs.

As Neil Robertson relinquished his UK Championship title to a part-timer, RONNIE O’SULLIVAN told Shaun Murphy to stop whining about amateurs.

Murphy, who lives in Ireland, was furious after losing 6-5 in the first round of the UK Championship to Chinese part-timer Si Jiahui, 19.

When he said the teen’shouldn’t even be in the building,’ the 2005 world champion admitted he sounded like a grumpy old man.

Robertson, world No. 1 Mark Selby, and three-time Crucible champion Mark Williams all supported the Magician’s position, but World Snooker quickly shot it down.

Murphy, on the other hand, should get used to playing against amateurs in the coming years, according to O’Sullivan.

“Honestly, I hope it gets worse for them,” O’Sullivan, 45, laughed.

This is only the beginning.

If they don’t like it, they should start looking for another job.

“‘Go get a job,’ I tell Murphy.

Something else should be done.

Snooker is a game that can be enjoyed by all.

You’ll be getting a lot more of that.

Just wrap your head around the fact that you have options.’

“I’m hoping Shaun will get over it.”

He simply has to get on with it.

“You’ll never hear me say something like that again.”

Snooker is a recreational activity.

It can be painful when it means a lot to you.

“I can drive my car wherever I want, and I’m happy with the direction it’s taking.”

In the first round, O’Sullivan defeated Welsh amateur Michael White 6-3 at York’s Barbican, and in the last 64, he will face Robbie Williams.

In the first round of the 2019 World Championship, the Essex potter was famously defeated by amateur James Cahill.

“Maybe ten years ago, I made a real conscious effort to play for fun and enjoy it,” O’Sullivan added.

It’s something you can do as a leisure activity.

“It’s fine to play for fun, but if I had to play for a living, I’d be in bits like Shaun Murphy.”

“It makes no difference to me who I play.”

I’ll play amateurs, women, referees, I don’t mind.

When I’m out there, I feel like a novice.”

“Ronnie has made headlines his entire career and has threatened to quit the game more times than anyone else I know,” Murphy, 39, said in response to O’Sullivan’s comments.

“I’ve always taken his words with a grain of salt.”

“I’d tell Ronnie that no one has done more for amateur sports than I have.”

“I’ve always done my best to promote it.”

They shouldn’t participate in professional tournaments, in my opinion.”

