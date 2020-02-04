Rory McIlroy back on top of the world for the first time since 2015 after impressive recovery

Six weeks into the new year, Rory McIlroy has already achieved his first goal for this season. On Monday, the Northern Irishman will be on top of the world for the first time since September 2015.

He’d have preferred to return to the summit in a grand manner, clambering back above Brooks Koepka with a pulsating victory, instead of benefiting from the complex nature of the ranking system’s two-year rolling format.

But this time last year McIlroy was ninth in the world, a mile removed from the pace being set by Justin Rose.

Think back to last July, and how far he had fallen behind Koepka, whose nine-month reign is about to end.

It’s a testament to McIlroy’s impressive recovery following his injury and loss of form, therefore, and a body of work that has seen him reach a new level of consistency.

This is what the rankings are about. In his last 25 tournaments, McIlroy has won four times and had 20 top 10 finishes.

Koepka is unlucky to have suffered two injury lay-offs during the ranking period that have counted against him, but in terms of form he can have few complaints at being dislodged.

McIlroy had been number one for 11 months and hardly seemed fussed when he lost top spot in 2015. But such a lengthy absence has given him a greater appreciation of the position.

‘If you can look back on your career and say you were world No 1 for 100 weeks, that’s a pretty good accomplishment,’ he said recently.

Next week will be McIlroy’s 96th. Can he hold on to the position? It’s certainly set up the Tiger Woods-hosted Genesis Invitational in Hollywood next week, with McIlroy and the two men in hot pursuit of him — Koepka and Jon Rahm — scheduled to play in the same tournament for the first time in six months.

McIlroy finished fourth in the event last year, with Rahm — seeking to become Spain’s first world No 1 since Seve Ballesteros — in ninth.

Further encouragement for McIlroy comes from the fact he finished third in his season opener in San Diego a fortnight ago, despite a seven-week break.

That made it seven top-four finishes in 11 events, stretching back to that fateful Open at Portrush last July.

McIlroy is setting his sights high and looking for six wins this season. The wider world will narrow down to what he can do in the four events that matter most, after what will be six years without a victory in a major championship.

Either way, it can surely only help if you’re standing on the first tee each week and being announced once again as the world No 1.

There could not possibly have been a greater contrast between the two biggest golf tournaments taking place last week.

At the Saudi International, there were vast stretches of the course with hardly a single spectator, while at the Waste Management Open in Phoenix a stampede of thousands began each day when the gates opened at 7am.

In Saudi Arabia there was no alcohol on offer, while in Phoenix you’d have received funny looks if you weren’t at least half-cut by the end of play.

Despite the events having nothing in common, though, they produced winners in Graeme McDowell and Webb Simpson who might be mirror images.

Both are short hitters by modern standards, having won the US Open in 2010 and 2012 respectively, but have been through prolonged slumps since.

Both faced gargantuan hitters last week in Dustin Johnson and Tony Finau.

And both showed that while the odds are stacked in favour of the bombers these days, there’s still room for men with stout hearts who can putt.