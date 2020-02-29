Ross, Gordon lead Magic over Timberwolves 136-125

ORLANDO, Florida (AP) – Aaron Gordon made his first triple career double and was proud of his assist amount.

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Terrence Ross scored 19 of his season highs 33 points in the fourth quarter and Gordon finished and led with 17 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists Orlando Magic to a 136-125 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. “data-reactid =” 32 “> Terrence Ross had 19 of his 33 season highs in the fourth quarter and Gordon finished the race with 17 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists, leading the Orlando Magic to 136-125. Win the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night ,

Gordon scores an average of over 21 points and 10 rebounds over the recent surge in magic in six games. This time he felt best about his career as an assistant.

“That’s what I want to do,” he said. “ I want to distribute the ball and make the game easier for everyone on the floor and they do the same for me. It works well.”

“He’s taking us somewhere else,” said Magic trainer Steve Clifford. ” He not only shoots, he plays an all-round game. ”

Nikola Vucevic added 27 points and 10 rebounds for the Magic, which won for the fifth time in six games.

D’Angelo Russell led Minnesota 28 points but failed to score after a layup that gave the Timberwolves a 89-83 lead of 4:55 in the third quarter. Juancho Hernangomez added 18 points and 13 rebounds.

The Timberwolves have lost 19 of their last 21 games and 11 of their last 12 in Orlando.

The 136 points marked a season high for Magic, the second lowest team in the NBA. They shot 54% and had a rebound advantage of 54-33.

“You can’t be beaten by 21,” said Minnesota coach Ryan Saunders. ” To beat and compete with a team that has been together for a long time, you have to force yourself to be a little more disciplined than you may be. We just didn’t have that tonight. ”

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “After a backlog of up to 13 points in the first Half of Minnesota rallied behind Russell and Malik Beasley“data-reactid =” 41 “> After falling 13 points in the first half, Russell took a six point lead over a 3 pointer from the corner with 5:23 in the third quarter, Minnesota rallied behind Russell and Malik Beasley and took six points ahead of a 3-pointer from Russell with 5:23 in the third quarter.

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Orlando won back the lead on a 3-pointer D.J. Augustin and ended the period strongly with no starter on the floor. “data-reactid =” 42 “> Orlando regained the lead on a 3-pointer from D.J. Augustin and ended the period strongly without a starter on the ground.

Ross scored the Magic’s first 10 points in the fourth quarter and combined two direct 3’s to improve Orlando’s 10:31 lead by 9:31.

A layup from Augustin gave magic its largest lead, 117-103, at 8:08.

TIP-INS

<p class = “Canvas-Atom Canvas-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Timberwolves: C. Karl Anthony Towns missed a fourth game with a left wrist injury. … G Allen Crabbe stayed away from the team for personal reasons. … Minnesota has played 11 of its last 15 on the street, including a win in Miami on Wednesday night. “Data-reactid =” 46 “> Timberwolves: C Karl-Anthony Towns missed a fourth game with a left wrist injury … G Allen Crabbe stayed away from the team for personal reasons … Minnesota has 11 of their last 15 played on the street including a win in Miami on Wednesday night.

Magic: C Mo Bamba got eight rebounds but was fouled in 13 minutes. … Gordon had five rebounds and five assists in the first quarter. , , , Ross fired 25 shots, including 15 threes.

FIVE-POINT GAME

<p class = “Canvas-Atom Canvas-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “The Timberwolves had a five-point game in the second Quarter after fouling Josh Okogie, the magic Evan Fournier pulled a technician from referee Josh Tiven for protesting the call. When Okogie missed the third of his three fouls, Jordan McLaughlin got the ball and hit a 3 pointer. “data-reactid =” 49 “> The Timberwolves had a five-point game in the second quarter, after fouling Josh Okogie, Magic’s Evan Fournier pulled a technician from referee Josh Tiven to protest as Okogie the third of his three Missing fouls, Jordan McLaughlin got the ball and hit a 3-pointer.

What about defense?

Clifford wasn’t too excited about the end result or Minnesota’s 48% shooting and 17 3-point baskets. “We need to be more on the defensive,” he said. “At the moment, our defensive mentality is not close to what it needs to be.”

NEXT

Timberwolves: hosts Dallas on Sunday.

Magic: Saturday in San Antonio.

— —.

