Rossi is well on the way to the NHL

Austria Ice hockey talent Marco Rossi is still very popular for the NHL draft. In the final ranking of the Central Scouting Service (CSS), which was published on Wednesday, the 18-year-old Vorarlberger is number 6 in North America classified. Also Thimo Nickl (No. 74) has a good chance of being elected, Senna Peeters (No. 101) may also hope.

Rossi is considered a candidate for the top ten and will probably be the third Austrian after Thomas Vanek (No. 5 /Buffalo Sabers 2003) and Michael Grabner (No. 14 /Vancouver Canucks 2006) in the first draft round. When and how the originally for June 26 and 27 in Montreal scheduled draft is still open. In the draft, the 31 NHL clubs secure the rights to 217 talents. The CSS has drawn up a non-binding ranking list with assessments that the clubs can use as a guide.

39 goals

Rossi has in his second season for the Ottawa 67s in the Canadian Junior League OHL in 56 games 39 Gates and 81 assists booked. For the first time in 14 years (since Grabner and Andreas Noedl 2006) the draft takes place again with red-white-red talents. And for the first time ever, NHL clubs could secure the rights to three Austrian players.