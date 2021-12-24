Roy Keane, a Manchester United legend, has predicted that five Premier League clubs will be relegated this season.

Roy Keane, a Manchester United legend, has predicted that five Premier League teams will be relegated this season.

Five Premier League teams will be relegated this season, according to Manchester United legend Roy Keane.

This season, according to ROY KEANE, there are five teams fighting for Premier League survival.

Newcastle and Norwich City will both be relegated by the end of the season, according to the former Manchester United captain.

The Canaries will be rooted to the bottom of the table with only ten points on Christmas Day, with only a goal difference separating them from the Magpies.

Newcastle, on the other hand, is expected to spend big when the transfer window opens in January to bolster Eddie Howe’s newly-inherited squad.

Regardless, Keane thinks they’ll lose.

“I’ll tell you what, I’m going to say Norwich and Newcastle,” the Irishman said when Micah Richards asked him about his relegation picks during their latest Driving Home for Christmas episode.

Keane then added three more teams to the mix, predicting a fight for the final spot between the three.

“They’re a moody team,” he said of Southampton, who can win two or three games at home before losing six or seven away.

FREE BETS AND £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS

“I’m going to say Watford vs. Southampton is a toss-up.”

“But Burnley, too,” says the narrator.

The total number of points scored by Burnley…

But you never know; Burnley could be one of those teams who makes you think, “Oh, they’ll get out of it,” only to disappoint you.

As we approach Christmas, the Clarets are currently in third place in the relegation zone.

Sean Dyche’s side is 17th in the Premier League, two points behind Watford.

Visit our Football news live blog for the most up-to-date rumors, gossip, and completed transactions.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]