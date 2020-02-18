Roy Keane and Jamie Carragher claim Harry Maguire was ‘lucky’ to escape a red card

Roy Keane and Jamie Carragher said Harry Maguire was lucky to escape a red card after appearing to kick out at Michy Batshuayi during Manchester United’s clash with Chelsea.

Maguire was bundled to the floor in front of the Chelsea dugout during the first half, before his stray leg and upturned studs scraped down Batshuayi’s groin. Batshuayi then tumbled to the ground himself in agony, prompting angry protests from the Chelsea bench, while Maguire claimed the contact was accidental.

The England defender then went on to score the second goal of the game during the second-half to help United to three points at Stamford Bridge.

The incident was checked by VAR after referee Anthony Taylor did not see an issue with it. But it was quickly dismissed.

After the game, Maguire admitted he had caught Batshuayi but said he had no intention of hurting the striker and had apologised to him.

He said: ‘I knew I caught him, I thought he was going to fall on me, the natural reaction was to try and hold him up, it wasn’t a kick out, there was no intent or anything like that, my reaction was to straighten my leg, if he was going to fall on me, just to hold him up.

‘I did catch him, but it’s the right decision in the end. I didn’t have any intent to hurt him or kick him. I’ve got studs on the end of my boots so it makes it worse but I apologised to him.’

However, at half-time, Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane felt Maguire was fortunate not to be sent off.

‘He’s a lucky, lucky boy,’ said Keane. ‘Maguire, maybe because it’s his personality, a calm lad, but he definitely kicks out.’

After watching Maguire’s interview after the game he added: ‘His personality helped him, he comes across as a decent guy, it’s a decent excuse, but he’s a lucky boy.’

Red

Jamie Carragher was in agreement: ‘Yeah, I think it’s a red card. The referee can’t see it, that’s got to go to VAR.

‘It’s the inconsistency that frustrates people. It’s not gonna go away, different people using it. But Harry Maguire’s a lucky boy.’

On Twitter, former Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas felt Maguire was lucky stay on the pitch and tweeted: ‘Red’.

Numerous fans also took to social media to slam Maguire. A user with the Twitter account @360Sources, tweeted: ‘Harry Maguire with the dumbest foul of the season, he could’ve easily been sent off. VAR with another shocking decision.’

Another fan, David Paztor, was equally scathing of Maguire: ‘How is that Maguire kick NOT deliberate? VAR having one, again.’

Understandably, Chelsea fans were adamant that Maguire was guilty. Twitter user @UptheChels tweeted: ‘How on earth has Harry Maguire not been sent off there? I give up with VAR. It’s got to go.’

Minutes after the incident United took the lead in first-half injury-time when Anthony Martial headed home from Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s right-wing cross.