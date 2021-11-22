Roy Keane insists he doesn’t have a vendetta against Harry Maguire and explains why he slammed the Manchester United captain for ‘drop-off’.

ROY KEANE claims to have ‘no vendetta’ against Manchester United captain Harry Maguire.

The 50-year-old Irishman called Maguire’s recent goal celebration against Albania “embarrassing,” as well as his recent performances a “disgrace.”

Some pundits accused Keane of ‘bullying’ the centre-back after his harsh words.

Keane, on the other hand, claims that he is simply being ‘honest.’

“I actually think 95 percent of my punditry is positive,” he told The New York Times of his style of commentary.

“In the last year or two, I’ve been critical of some players who have been playing poorly or not doing their jobs.

People are unconcerned about this.

“Then you criticize a Maguire or a (Harry) Kane, and you’re like, ‘Ah, that’s not acceptable.'”

“So it’s fine if I slam Tottenham’s right-back because no one mentions him.”

But you can’t possibly say that about Harry! Did you not watch the game?

“I’m making an effort to be truthful.”

I don’t mind if a player isn’t great, but don’t be so terrible.

“After participating in the Euros, players may experience a drop-off, according to Maguire.

There hasn’t been any drop-off in [Declan] Rice’s performance.

“Players may drop off, but they must not continue from there to here.”

“I don’t have any plans.”

I’m not familiar with Harry Maguire.

His agent is someone I am unfamiliar with.

I’m not familiar with anyone’s agent.

I don’t have a representative.

“I don’t have any players as friends.”

After Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was fired from Manchester United yesterday, the position is now vacant.

Robbie Keane, who made an appearance on Super Sunday, called for his namesake Roy to be given the job.

Micah Richards, on the other hand, does not believe that such an appointment would be successful, explaining, “No, it wouldn’t be the dream.”

At this time, probably not.

Roy Keane, in my opinion, would make an excellent manager.

“I’m not saying he wouldn’t be able to do it.”

He’s slagged off half the dressing room, and I’m talking about the relationship with the players.”

