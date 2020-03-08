Roy Keane insists Manchester United’s Fred SHOULD have had a spot kick when he was booked for diving

Roy Keane was bemused that Manchester United were not awarded a penalty in the first half during their 2-0 victory against rivals City on Sunday.

Fred appeared to be fouled by Nicolas Otamendi in the penalty box and Mike Dean booked the United midfielder for diving.

VAR had a look at the incident but stayed with the on-field decision of no penalty despite Otamendi appearing to hack down Fred.

Keane told Sky Sports: ‘I’m scratching my head. I think it’s a blatant penalty.

‘Fred gets booked for a yellow card but does he not kick his leg here? That’s a foul.

‘Does he exaggerate the dive? Of course, that’s what they all do, but it’s a foul.’

Former City defender Micah Richards was a little bit less sure as he said: ‘You’ve seen penalties given for that.

‘Definitely. It’s a bit theatrical the way he went down, maybe that’s why he got a yellow card.

‘He’s got his arms everywhere, his legs everywhere. I’ve seen them given but it’s theatrical.’

Anthony Martial gave the Red Devils the lead at Old Trafford before the incident occurred.

Scott McTominay wrapped up the victory for United with a clinical first time finish in injury-time after City goalkeeper Ederson mistakenly rolled the ball out straight to his feet.