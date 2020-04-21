Roy Keane isn’t even a ‘Premier League import’ and more mails…

Send in your thoughts on Roy Keane and all today’s other topics to [email protected]…

Keane isn’t even a “Premier League Import”

As much as I enjoyed the passion generated by the Henry vs. Keane debate (both on MoTD and the football365 comments field), couldn’t the whole thing have been put to bed/flames fanned well beyond control by pointing out that Roy Keane was never “imported” into the Premier League. He was already based in England, playing for Forest when the Premier League started. At that point, he was “imported” from the First Division, like most of the players outside of Middlesbrough, Blackburn and Ipswich. I’m afraid that also would mean that Cantona would miss out. It must have been an oversight by the BBC. I am sure that those rational Roy Keane fans will admit it is a “fair cop” and he misses out. The man himself would hold his hands up, I am sure.

With that in mind, two spaces have opened up in the top 10. “European only” appears to have been the BBC’s rules (which must mean politically/geographically (not UEFA/Eurovision) if there is to be any sane explanation for the omission of Ronny Rosenthal, as well as Ndlovu, Okocha and Juninho). But let’s branch out. And let’s apply Gary’s rules – not necessary the best/most successful/biggest names – which overseas players brought you joy to watch? Who was worth turning Match of the Day on for (or nowadays, searching Youtube for)? Preferably someone from another team. Their star doesn’t need to have shone for a long time. Include a link for proof, if you can.

Outside the “big names” for me, Clive, it’s the long name of Georgi Kinkladze. He was a joy to watch.

Ollie, LFC (For the avoidance of doubt, the real Top 10 should have been: 1. Henry, 2. Hyypia, 3 onwards: whoever. Henry made me stay in to switch on MOTD repeatedly, just to see what he had done. Even when it was putting Carragher onto his backside)

We live in a corrupt and unjust world

The Newcastle United buyout situation is not as black and white as their stripes suggest, instead it is a host of greyish blobs lined up like dominoes, each one lined with their own spin off questions and caveats that are varying degrees of grey.

On the one hand, you have a disgusting regime who do not give their citizens full rights, lock up people who disagree with the government, and are instrumental in causing a genocide in Yemen. Their buyout of Newcastle, along with their connections to the boxing world and WWE to name a few, are an attempt to ‘sports-wash’ their identity, and hide the atrocities. With regards to sports washing, a recent mailboxer said it does not work, and we should all climb off of our moral high horse, but I would argue that is the exact aim of sports-washing; to create indifference. Sure, this particular instance is not the first, and will not be the last time, when a morally ambiguous regime/owner comes to buy a football club, or hosts a major sporting event, and because it is increasingly common, we become saturated by it, and then indifferent. “Why do I care about Newcastle if Man City get away with it?” and other forms of whataboutery start, minor bickering takes place, and then we forget or stop caring, and wait until the next case to write about.

On the other hand, Newcastle fans have had to endure utter shite from another owner who – while does not commit the same level of crimes as the Saudi Arabian government does – is less than virtuous in his own right. This site, among many others, has written numerous words about how terrible Mike Ashley is and how he should not be in charge of Newcastle. He cares little for the club, little for people beneath him, and only wants to line his pockets with money. He has taken a bastion of English football and dragged it through the dirt on numerous occasions. I completely understand the desire to be rid of him, and while I do not support the new owners, I can see why people don’t care, why they are excited/accepting of this new chapter in their clubs history.

But let me ask you this; when will an owner buy a club who is objectively morally just? When will you ever see someone that rich who does not have a few skeletons in the closet? The Premier League recently got into bed with Amazon, a morally reprehensible company owned by an uber billionaire who treats his staff disgustingly. So where is the line drawn? Which are deemed bad enough to protest and which are we ok with? Or is it a fluid line that changes bases on the individual involved on either side of the picket line? This morning, someone suggested that during Newcastle matches, the fans should hold up LGBT positive banners – which I wholeheartedly agree with – to protest the Saudi regime’s treatment of that community. But what of our own treatment? While not illegal, our western world is hardly completely accepting of that community. Even within Premier League football, it is the elephant in the room. I have no doubt that some of the St. James faithful are included in the morally questionable people who don’t agree, understand or like homosexuals. While it is better in comparison, it is hardly something to brag about. How many people from the LGBT community have been able to grow up 100% safe and free in ‘our’ world because of who they are?

I know a lot of this sounds like whataboutery, but what I am getting at is that the burden for these morally absent people falls on us, the ‘lay people’ of society, each one with our own moral guidlines. Newcastle fans are asked to champion the social justice beacon against Saudi Arabia, when some are struggling in their day to day lives, and the weekend fixtures might offer their only light in an otherwise dark existence. Why should they have to give this up because they happen to support a club that was bought by horrible people? I assume the average person does not condone the Saudi government, but they want to look out what is best for them. Which sounds selfish, I know, and there are people who have always fought for what is right, no matter the personal cost to them, but those people are too few are far between. Not everyone can be that person, and not everyone should be expected to either. Too often are the poor expected to change the world in the face of the rich, too often are the people with little expected to help those with even less, while the rich get richer. We live in a corrupt and unjust world, where at least 95% of the world suffer through varying degrees of shit on a daily basis. It is exhausting, and almost impossible for anyone having this particular debate to fix.

Néill, Ireland

A business decision devoid of emotion

As a United fan, i get a bit of what the Newcastle fans are feeling/afraid to feel right now. Being owned by absolute trash billionaires is a bittersweet conundrum. On one side, we take their millions and cherish the memories they make. On the other side, they are horrible evil people doing horrible evil things. Albeit to a different degree.

But trust me when i say this, the owners dont really care about you or your protest. They are not buying Newcastle because they are fans and want to see the sleeping giant rise again. Its a business decision devoid of emotion.

The point being, Newcastle fans, dont be afraid to protest or feel bad about this takeover. They will not cancel it because you are protesting them. They do not give a flying f**k about you. They will do whats best for them. Its up to fans like you, me and many other to protest wrongdoings and stand up for whats right. Even thought those green & golden scarves do not amount to anything, it means that we atleast did what was right, held on to our beliefs even thought we are powerless to stop things.

Do not feel bad enjoying the football, rather steal their millions and buy Welbeck for 50m than they use it for something sinister. Hope this helps with the pain of transitioning.

Aman (Viva La Revolution)

We just want to win something…

A couple of years ago I was out for a pint with my dad and brother (the good old days) and we were debating the following “would you rather be in the premier league or would you rather win a cup and get relegated, potentially never to return”.

I was was bowling for the premier league, my brother batting for the cup win, and my dad umpiring to ensure we didn’t shout too loud as we were in a pub in deepest darkest Sunderland.

The semi drunk reasoning for my stance was simple “being in the premier league means we get to see better football”. My brother held up his argument with “do you think Wigan fans who went to Wembley would swap that win for battling relegation every season?”.

The debate went back and forth, I got more drunk, louder and less coherent; whilst he was calm, resilient and dug in deep like Ben Stokes in the Ashes. By this time my dad had given up his umpiring duties and moved onto professional bar snack taster.

Well fast forward a couple of years and thinking about it now, today, working from home in my girlfriends flat. I am happy to concede that I was probably wrong (he reads the mailbox so I’m not too bothered if this doesn’t get published).

The reason why myself and a large majority of Newcastle fans are happy about a potential takeover, is because it potentially increases our chances of winning something, because I’ve come to the realisation, that’s why I like football.

I’ve celebrated wildly at Newcastle beating the biggest teams in the world for 3 points, Christ I nearly shed a tear when I saw Tiote’s (RIP you beautiful man) thunderbastard go in for a 4-4 draw. I can only imagine how good it feels seeing them lift something.

So if it happens, I accept all the criticism levelled at the owners and daft fans for attempting to defend them. I accept that Mike Ashley’s questionable ethics and morals aren’t a patch on the would be owners.

All I ask of you is this, if we win something please just let me get through an entire rendition of “CHAMPIOOOONNNIEESS” before bringing me back down to earth with your (Rafa) facts!.

RATT MITCHIE – NUFC – (Missing my dad, brother, pub discussions and hope you all stay safe!)

Just a fantasy…

Dear all,

Sid from India’s idea about Newcastle fans sporting banners highlighting good causes etc, as a counterweight to the possible takeover of the club by the Saudi Royal family, is fine in principle, but, sadly, pretty impractical and as for not ‘allowing the club to carry out out activities in ways that can be construed as Saudi support’? Seriously, that’s just fantasy.

Firstly, how long do you think it would be before the club itself started clamping down on demonstrations? Even at my advanced age, with my grey hair and glasses, I’m searched when I go to a match, and it wouldn’t be long before ‘offensive’ banners are added to the long list of things you’re prohibited from taking into the stadium under the Safety of Sports Grounds Acts.

Secondly, FIFA, UEFA and even here in England the FA, are notorious for clamping down on demonstrations and the like in stadiums under their jurisdiction. How many times have Celtic been fined and had parts of the ground closed because of the activities of their Green Brigade? As a Liverpool fan, do you remember how Robbie Fowler was treated when he spoke up in support of the Liverpool dock workers? A few years ago, some Wolves fans took serious exception to the club signing a sponsorship deal with a ‘pay day loan’ company. Notice the club took, at least until the club was sold? Zero. FC United fans protested during a cup tie at a TV company going against the club charter and showing the customary disregard for fans by changing the kick off time. The FA refused to intervene and the TV company reacted by switching off the microphones and substituting taped crowd noise for the broadcast. Sky won’t even show streakers on the pitch, do you think they’ll show banners that might be controversial or embarrass club owners?

I’m not saying Newcastle fans shouldn’t make their voices heard, and more power to them, but sometimes you have to adapt your tactics to the opposition you face. Off hand, I don’t know how you can shame or influence such rich and powerful groups like this, to whom even the theory of democracy is completely alien. Probably the only way is to exert some kind of financial or moral pressure, but that didn’t work with Ashley or even the Oystons at Blackpool. To the Newcastle fans who do have qualms about this takeover, I hope they have enormous reserves of patience and determination, they’re going to need them.

Sorry to be so pessimistic,

Paul Quinton, Wolves

Boogers in Britain

Your excellent article on Marco Boogers contained the following Redknapp quote on buying foreign players:

“You bring ’em over here for loads of money and then leave them to get on with the day-to-day bits and pieces of life and that’s not easy.”

This is surprisingly insightful from Ol’ Aarry, although it obviously comes many years late. And you’d imagine Premier League players and fans would be used to it by now, but no. You still expect foreign players to come along adapt and start producing immediately.

That can happen – look at the marvelous Bruno Fernandes, who hit the ground running and transformed the mood in Old Trafford overnight. But Fernandes is the exception rather than the rule.

This came to mind the other day as I was reading Newcastle fans dismissing Joelinton as yet another bust of the Ashley era. This disregards that:

– Joelinton had no experience of English football

– he joined little more than six months ago

– he was made to play in a position he’s not familiar with

– he is 23 years old

And yet the “bust!” verdicts are out. Maybe a little bit more patience, eh?

Jamo

Change the system

Hello,

A great column today from Johnny Nic.

This isn’t about Newcastle. This isn’t about Man City or PSG or Istanbul Basaksehir or whatever club became a propaganda arm for evil regimes.

But the column doesn’t address the main problem. The Premier League and others will gladly accept new owners as long as they bring money with them. Fans will cooperate because they’ll hope to get the windfall of being the new Chelsea or the new City.

The solution is to take the dirty money from the game. Stricter FFP rules; bans on non-local ownership; fan-owned clubs. This isn’t impossible. Your own mailbox has suggested ways to do this.

A change is needed. We are repeating the same debate over and over again. Instead of focusing on whatever club is being bought by whatever corrupt regime, change the system.

Alan Gomes



Hi Guys, hope you’re all safe and well. I really liked John’s article about us Newcastle fans having to suck up the criticism of our potential new owner and our whataboutart about the morals of where that money comes from.

I don’t really have a rebuttal, I just don’t know what to do. Fans can’t change their team (the real fans, those that are miserable after a defeat, ecstatic after a 89min winner ),I can’t not be a Newcastle fan. Sure I’ll support any fan team that will pop up (the Newcastle equivalent of AFC Wimbledon from back in the day) but from my outpost in rural West of Ireland, I’m unlikely to be jetting over to with them on a wet Sunday in the hopes of being promoted to the northern conference league. I can’t not be excited about the new mega signings or the possibility of winning titles after such a long period of misery. I’ll try not to, I’m fully aware of the moral and ethical bankruptcy of the Saudi Government, I’m reminded of it every time I fill my car up, but I can’t not be a fan.

I have one issue with what John says though, if I have to just accept the criticism from the likes of him, Miguel and Stan Collymore(well no, not Collymore, screw Collymore), they have to accept that they financially gain from this. Not that their employers are connected to financial nefarious sources of wealth, but that as football commentators their income is based on an activity fuelled by this financial immorality. TV rights are fueled by advertising as much as it is subscription, clubs are sponsored and owned by the worst of the worst, yet you comment on those games, those teams.

Do you give an insight to the financial background that allowed Man city to buy Kevin De Bruyne to make that inch perfect cross to Sergio Aguero in your Monday piece? Of course not and I would expect you to, but if i have to acknowledge the morally dubiousness of paying to be a Newcastle Supporter(can’t be a fan for free, we buy tickets, shirts, newspapers,sports packages), you have to acknowledge the same for being paid to report on it.

Kind Regards, and please keep calling us fans out,

David in Galway

XI of why you fell in love with football

Hey everyone, hope everyone is keeping safe and well.

Seeing as there are plenty of ideas for different combinations of XIs – which I love doing – I’ve done out an XI of players who occupied my young mind.

The rule here being that you have to choose players that you watched before the age of 10, ultimately your formative years following football and essentially a large portion of the reason you fell in love with the game.

I was born in 1993 so this is a side composed of players who were operation circa 1998-2003.

GK- Francesco Toledo

Watching Italian football on Channel 4 in those years, as for many others, was a complete joy for me. Toldo was part of the Inter team I really liked, and in my young mind he was almost invincible.

RB- Cafu

This was more to do with his performances for Brazil. I can’t remember if his defending was actually any good, but watching him bomb up the right wing was certainly exciting.

CB- Kenny Cunningham

I actually can’t remember admiring too many central defenders, so I’ll include King Kenny who I used to wonder where he was when he wasn’t playing for Ireland. He seemed so good for his country, yet never played at the top of the club game. There’s probably a good reason for that!

CB- Gareth Southgate

Just remember him playing alongside Ugo Egighou for Boro and thinking they were great together. Delighted to see Southgate be such a classy man/manager following his playing career.

LB- Ian Harte

A hero for Ireland and Leeds, what a wand of a left peg. A shame his career seemed to nosedive following his penalty miss at the 2002 World Cup.

RM- David Beckham

As a United fan growing up, you couldn’t help but admire Becks. Despite being Irish, I loved watching him play for England too!

CM- Roy Keane

Captain of United and Ireland, and absolute colossus for a relatively small man.

CM- Jay Jay Okocha

Just about sneaks in after arriving at Bolton when I was 9. The days before YouTube compilations, he was the ultimately trickster footballer. A true joy to watch.

LM- Alvaro Record

Apparently he wasted his unbelievable talent, but all I remember of him is a traction engine of a left foot that lit up Italian football for a few brief but brilliant years.

ST- Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

My favourite player growing up, my first memory of being in Old Trafford is the crowd singing ‘You are my Solskjaer’ against Bolton on New Year’s Eve in 05. He didn’t even play that day, which was quite upsetting at the time.

ST- Vincenzo Montella

I just remember him banging in four goals for Roma one weekend and loving this mop haired man’s aeroplane celebration.

A very mixed bag of footballers made up entirely of players who played in England or Italy, but they were the guys I really admired growing up.

Paddy (Irishman in Oz)

One Hit Wonders XI

Well hopefully this mailbox is full of mails of Memorable Seasons gone by after my mail this morning, I hope, I would join in on my own mail question but I feel I have done that far to much in the past, but after seeing all the XIs I thought I would jump back in on that game with another one of my own, but this time an XI of One Hit Wonders, a team consisting of players who had just the one incredible season, now lets see how this goes;

GK: Tomasz Kuszczak (WBA, 05/06) – What a season Tomasz had, won save of the season for an incredible save against Wigan Athletic if memory serves me right, WBA got relegated that season sadly but he was rewarded with a move to Manchester United which did not quite work out for him.

CB: Sebastien Bassong (Norwich City, 12/13) – Huge season for Norwich, he was a rock in their defence that helped them finish 11th, he did suffer from injuries towards the end of his time at the club, he did continue for the Canaries in their defence but his performances never reached the level of that 12/13 campaign.

CB: Titus Bramble (Ipswich Town, 00/01) – Helped Ipswich Town finish 5th in this season, qualifying for the UEFA Cup, incredible achievement, especially now you think where Ipswich currently sit in League One, he may have become a laughable defender but he truly was special in this campaign, secured a big money move to Newcastle the following summer which did not work out.

CB: Francesco Coco (Milan, 00/01) – Was tipped as the next Paulo Maldini after one of the most impressive Champions League seasons from a defender, never lived up to the performances from that season, was sent to Inter Milan in a swap deal for Clarence Seedorf.

RM: Adnan Januzaj (Manchester Utd, 13/14) – Well we all know the story, the shining light in the dreadful David Moyes season, coveted by many an international country for him to represent them, he chose Belgium, hindsight would say they shouldn’t have bothered, he quickly fell out of the spotlight as quickly as he had entered it, failed moves to Dortmund and Sunderland followed, currently in Spain with Sociedad.

CM: Michael Johnson (Manchester City, 07/08) – This one is just quite sad, was touted as the next big England prospect, sadly injuries put an end to a once promising career after 07/08 and he retired in 2012 at just the age of 24.

CM: Andrey Arshavin (Arsenal, 08/09) – Now at first I thought he had a great few seasons with Arsenal, but that could not be further from the case, you think back to his four goals he scored at Anfield, he moved to Arsenal in the January window in 2009, after being chased by the club for his impressive campaign at Euro 2008 with Russia, he had a great half season with the Gunners, after that, it just went downhill.

LM: Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth 18/19) – Harsh? perhaps, but last season the Scottish winger bagged 14 assists and 7 goals, didn’t secure his big money move in the Summer and he has since admitted himself it affected him where he downed tools so to speak for the club this season.

FWD: Roque Santa Cruz (Blackburn Rovers, 07/08) – 19 goals in 37 games for Blackburn Rovers made the Paraguayan one of the leagues deadliest finishers, finishing behind only Adebayor, Torres and Ronaldo in the scoring charts, secured a big money move to Manchester City where he never quite regained his form from that 07/08 season.

FWD: Amr Zaki (Wigan, 08/09) – Technically a half season wonder, but on loan from Zamalek the striker scored 10 goals in 29 Premier League games, a few goal of the month contenders and Liverpool had a few bids rejected for his signature.

FWD: Michu (Swansea 12/13) – Cost £2m from Rayo Vallecano, 22 goals in all competitions in the season Swansea lifted the League Cup, injuries hit his career hard and he retired at 31 years old, but what a season he had.

Manager: Roberto Di Matteo (11/12) – Won the FA Cup and Champions League for Chelsea, was sacked the following season and his managerial career has not had many highlights since, but who cares when you have a Champions League winners medal right?

Honorable Mentions: Francis Jeffers, Michael Bridges, Benjani and Robinho.

Mikey, CFC

Arsenal XI from the player’s best season

A couple of days ago someone suggested an XI with players from their best season. here is Arsenal’s XI from player’s best season. It was incredibly hard to leave some of them out, even off the bench that arguably would walk into today’s team. I reckon this team would be incredibly difficult to beat. Stonewall defense and arguably the best offense the Premier league could offer.

GK – David Seaman (98/99): Only conceded 17 goals that season. He kept 19 clean sheets as we were unlucky not to win the league.

LB -Ashley Cole (03/04): Is he a massive c*nt for the way he has acted for the last 15 years? Yes. But was he arguably the best left-back in the world for over a decade? Yes

CB – Campbell (01/02): Title winner in his first season from the greatest free transfer in history.

CB – Adams (97/98): We won the league and he scored THAT volley to win it.

RB – Lauren (03/04): a completely underrated RB. Strong, efficient on both ends of the field and a bit of c*nt.

LM – Pires (01/02): FWA player of the season. Pires’ second season was undoubtedly his best. Full of flair, assists and goals and such a threat with A. Cole as left back. Arguably as big as a miss for France than Zidane for that world cup due to his injury late into the season.

CM – Patrick Vieira (00/01): Started the season with 2 red cards within 72 hours in the first 2 games of the season. Came back and was a monster for the rest of the season

CM – Fabregas (09/10): a ludicrous 15 goals and 13 assists in 27 games that season in the league. Shone as our captain as he was able to take the team on his back for many moments that year.

RM – Overmars (97/98) : Speed merchant with good finishing. He’ll have to settle on the right as no one is moving Bobby off the left.

CF – Bergkamp (97/98): Special player that often gets overlooked in my opinion because of recency bias. A natural ability very few players had, but also efficient.

CF- Henry (05/06) It really could be any Henry from 01-06, but by the time the 05-06 season came around, Henry had matured a lot. It was not always about being explosive, which he still could do. But he was forced into being a leader with Ljungberg and Pires often being injured and Vieira leaving. And while we didn’t win anything that year, our run to the champions league final will always be special.

Subs: Lehmann (05/06); Keown (98/99); Dixon (97/98); Silva (03/04); Ljungberg (01/02); Van Persie (11/12); Wright (96/97)

Apologies to Petit(97/98), Aubameyang(18/19), Sagna(07/08), Parlour(99/00), Anelka(98/99), Flamini(07/08), Adebayor (07/08)etc.

Guillaume, Ottawa

Time to restructure League One and Two

In light of the financial difficulties especially lower down the food chain is it time, to maybe scrap the current format of League one and Two

I think the two leagues should be merged , made regional and given the opportunity to sign some of their players semi pro ,depending on their finances . The league could be expanded to include The youth teams (U-23) of the premiership with the caveat they cannot be allowed to reach the Premiership/Championship.There would of course be four leagues on the same level Lague 1 (A,B,CD) with 18 teams per section 2 for the North and 2 for the South based on geography (Obviously some Midlands teams would end up in the North one year and South the next with the bottom team in each section relegated and a playoff for additional spots if necessary .

Teams would have to travel less ,could structure their team to reflect their finances , would have to be pretty shite to get relegated , Play less games Premiership teams would be able to develop their players in professional games,against teams fighting for their livelihood without the lottery of the loan system .

Any thoughts

Timi, MUFC

Premier League XIs

Nice series on Premier League XIs. Seeing that I was only 3 years old in 94/5, I’m looking forward to the later articles on my earliest days watching soccer.

Please remember to switch the standard formation from 4-4-2 to 4-3-3 when you get to the 2004/5 season.

Thomas (Cape Town) MUFC (Pet peeve is pundits shoehorning attack-heavy XIs into 2-1-7 formations)