Royal Ascot chief Nick Smith slammed after admitting ‘element of coronavirus risk’ in holding event

Royal Ascot chief Nick Smith has been slammed for considering holding the blue-riband horse racing event behind closed doors amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a car-crash interview on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Smith twice failed to answer how he would feel if someone contracted the killer virus at the event.

And he conceded there would be ‘an element of risk’ of spreading coronavirus even if just jockeys and racecourse staff were allowed to be in attendance.

He also admitted this year’s event, set to be held at the Berkshire racecourse on June 16-20, would not make any money if held without spectators.

Royal Ascot announced on Tuesday that this year’s meet would not be a public event but they hoped to stage it behind closed doors.

It came as other highlights of the sporting calendar, such as Wimbledon and The Open golf championship, were cancelled.

Asked on Radio 4 how much money they would make from the meeting this year, Smith, who is Royal Ascot’s director of racing and public affairs, admitted they would ‘lose money considerably’.

Smith was asked whether there could be an ‘element of risk’ even with social distancing measures in place to protect jockeys and staff at the racecourse.

He said: ‘No there won’t be a huge element of risk. Obviously there is going to be an element of risk but the risk at the point in time we start racing will be determined by the government and we will follow government directives.’

Asked how he would feel if just one person contracted coronavirus from Royal Ascot, Smith tried to evade the answer, saying: ‘I think we have to look at everything in the round. The Government, all sport together…’

Prompted by Today reporter Garry Richardson to answer the question, Smith said: ‘I think we have to take the whole resumption of sport in the round and racing will play its part in that.’

He was criticised on social media following the interview. Twitter user ‘Beyond belief’ wrote: ‘Nick Smith from Ascot Racecourse just made a complete prat of himself on R4 attempting to justify racing behind closed doors that will undoubtedly put lives at risk and lose a shed load of money. Unbelievably deluded.’

Steve Wells tweeted: ‘Nick Smith… saying they are looking to run @Ascot Royal meeting behind closed doors, and by running it they will make a huge [loss], so what’s the point, he really didn’t do himself [or] the sport many favours during the interview.’

Mike Bridges wrote: ‘Nick Smith asked twice. ‘If just one person contracted Coronavirus and passed it on what would you think of your decision then?’ NOT ANSWERED TWICE.’

Andy Payne wrote: ‘Nick Smith who runs Ascot race course just got put through the mill and quite rightly so. Royal Ascot behind closed doors is a nonsense only serving the gambling industry.’

A statement issued by Ascot chief executive Guy Henderson on Tuesday said the decision had been taken for public health and safety reasons.

He wrote: ‘We have reached the difficult but unavoidable conclusion that Royal Ascot 2020 (16-20 June) will not be able to take place as an event open to the public. This will of course be a great disappointment for everyone planning to attend.

‘It may prove possible to run the Royal Ascot races behind closed doors, dependent on government and public health policy and the approval of the BHA for us to re-start racing.’