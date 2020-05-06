Rozenstruik, Waterson both live dogs

Best bet on the board?

The MGM Grand Sports Book in Las Vegas has Francis Ngannou at -125 to win through knockout and -265 to just win his fight against Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

In a fight by two of the toughest puncher ever in the UFC, Rozenstruik is +370 to win by KO and +215 to win the period.

If you like Ngannou from KO, there are appealing round odds. Ngannou is +150 to win in round 1, which means either KO, submission or disqualification. He is +475 in Round 2 and +900 in Round 3.

If you want to play the outsider, you get a huge plus of money at Rozenstruik every round that clearly has the power to take down Ngannou (without saying that he will).

MGM Grand has Rozenstruik at +600 to win in round 1, +950 to win in round 2 and +1500 to win in round 3.

I take a flyer and bet $ 100 on Ngannou at +900 on round 3 and $ 100 on Rozenstruik at +1500 on round 3. If Ngannou wins on round 3, I would make a profit of $ 800 while Rozenstruik ends with him in the third, I would make a profit of $ 1,400.

“Karate Hottie” looks great as an outsider

Carla Esparza is a former champion and has won an impressive Fight of the Night victory over Alexa Grasso. Perhaps as a result of this victory, the MGM Grand Esparza has been the favorite of -155 against Michelle Waterson. Waterson is +130.

I thought Esparza could be a 6-5 favorite in the fight at best. So if you can win Waterson as an outsider in this situation, you should take it.

Michelle Waterson kicks Joanna Jedrzejczyk in the straw weight of her wives during the UFC Fight Night at Amalie Arena on October 12, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Josh Hedges / Zuffa LLC via Getty Images) More

Waterson has had a tough loss to ex-champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk in a fight in which she has taken a lot of punishment. Waterson is the superior striker, but the danger of losing Esparza can make up for that.

But Waterson has a 57 percent defense and, according to FightMetric, it connects more than 1.1 significant hits per minute more than Esparza.

Given that, I would give Waterson $ 50 at +130 hoping for a $ 65 profit.

Kattar preferred in the fascinating fight

The match between Jeremy Stephens and Calvin Kattar is one of the many at UFC 249 that made me say that this is the best card on paper that the UFC has long published.

The Stephens Kattar battle figures are fireworks because both are aggressive and are often hit. Kattar has a significant advantage with significant hits per minute (5.12 to 3.09), but is also hit much more often (6.36 to 2.98).

Kattar, who lost a decision against Zabit Magomedsharipov, is a favorite of -250. Stephens is +200.

I expect Kattar to win the fight, but Stephens is as tough as they come, so the fight should go the distance. But instead of betting $ 250 to bet on Kattar to win, I’d play $ 100 on Kattar to win at +120 by decision. A win there would bring a $ 120 win.

“Triple-C” drives again

At a different location and at a different time, I would have chosen Dominick Cruz to defeat Henry Cejudo for the bantamweight title, rather than thinking twice. But I can’t now, not with the way Cejudo played and how long Cruz paused.

Cejudo is a favorite of -225, Cruz at +180.

Cruz has fought only once in more than five years. During that time, Cejudo gained both UFC flyweight and bantamweight and established himself as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the sport.

He is a strong, physical fighter with a great wrestling base, incredible cardio, and the ability to adapt when he needs to.

I hate to play really big favorites, but I like Cejudo in this case, so I would put the $ 225 in the hope of winning $ 100.

