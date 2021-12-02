Ruben Dias and Bernardo Silva volleys end Steven Gerrard’s perfect start for Aston Villa.

Aston Villa defeats Manchester City 2: Ruben Dias and Bernardo Silva volleys put an end to Steven Gerrard’s perfect start.

There was English footballing royalty in the Aston Villa dugout, and PRINCE WILLIAM was up in the posh seats.

The true majesty, however, belonged to Manchester City.

Even with several first-team players out and £100 million Jack Grealish on the bench, Pep Guardiola’s champions were at their best for long periods here.

Steven Gerrard’s Villa reign, which had started with back-to-back victories, was brought to a halt – much to the delight of the visiting fans, who serenaded the former Liverpool captain with memories of his infamous slip that handed City the title back in 2014.

City’s second goal at Villa Park may have been Guardiola’s Sistine Chapel moment.

A back-heel from Riyad Mahrez in his own penalty area, a pass, a cross, and a thumping volley from Bernardo Silva.

It was both beautiful and brutal, brilliantly simple yet unimaginably complex.

Guardiola glowed brightly.

That was the goal for the workaholic Catalan.

In a tense match, Villa staged a spirited second-half comeback, and former England captain Gerrard may have learned more about his new squad here than he did in the victories over Brighton and Crystal Palace.

City, however, are only a point behind leaders Chelsea, and they demonstrated champion-like qualities by dominating the first half and then dogging out the second.

Grealish’s return to his boyhood club had sparked fears that he would be abused by dogs.

When the former Villa captain walked out for the pre-match warm-up, he was greeted with only a gentle round of applause, as if he’d just hit a decent safety shot at the Crucible.

There were a few boos from home fans when he walked to the bench before the game, but the positive reaction outweighed the negative.

And we can safely assume that the future King was not among the Villa fans who made lewd hand gestures at the £100 million man.

However, the champions were without several first-team players, including Kyle Walker, John Stones, and Aymeric Laporte in defense, as well as Kevin De Bruyne and Ferran Torres.

There was a real buzz around Villa Park before kick-off after Gerrard’s side had made such a promising start – and the old place was rattling when their side arrived at City after the break.

City, on the other hand, got off to a delicious start, suffocating when they didn’t have the ball and enthralling when they did.

Guardiola’s team won possession in the final time after time, and then their pass-and-move game was as smooth and sweet as nectar.

Within a minute, Raheem Sterling found Mahrez with a crossfield pass, and Emiliano Martinez turned Cancelo’s shot around the post.

the

Latest News from Infosurhoy.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https