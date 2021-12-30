Due to injury, Rubio of the Cavaliers will miss the remainder of the NBA season.

Due to injury, Rubio of the Cavaliers will miss the rest of the NBA season.

The Cleveland Cavaliers’ 31-year-old guard left the game in the fourth quarter in New Orleans due to a left knee injury.

The Cleveland Cavaliers announced on Thursday that Ricky Rubio will be out for the rest of the 2021-22 NBA season.

The 31-year-old guard was forced to leave Tuesday night’s game in New Orleans in the fourth quarter due to a left knee injury and did not return.

A torn anterior cruciate ligament was discovered after a closer examination of the injury following the game.

The club announced that the Spaniard will miss the rest of the 2021-22 season and that his status will be updated as necessary.

Rubio has averaged 13.1 points, 6.6 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game for the Cavaliers this season.