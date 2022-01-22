Rudiger hints at a contract extension as he reveals ongoing talks with the Blues and claims that his “family feels great in London.”

The German’s current contract is set to expire in the summer, and he has the option of signing a pre-contract with another club.

Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are among the clubs interested in obtaining the Champions League winner for nothing.

The Blues offered Rudiger £140,000 per week to ward off any interest.

Rudiger, on the other hand, rejected Chelsea’s offer, preferring to earn closer to £200,000 a week.

Despite the fact that his future at the west London club is uncertain, Rudiger says he is “committed to the cause” and has hinted at his future plans.

“Like always, I’m fully committed to the cause,” he told Sky Sports.

“My side and the club are in talks, and that’s all you need to know.”

‘A happy wife, a happy life,’ they say, and Rudiger agrees, saying it’s crucial to ‘listen to the missus.’

“You have to listen to the missus,” he continued.

“You must consider your family.

My children were born in London, which tells you how happy my family is here.

“The rest is up to others to decide, and then we’ll see if we can come together or not,” says the author.

