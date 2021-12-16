Rudiger is ‘closing in on a free transfer to Real Madrid after holding positive talks and turning down a £140,000-a-week Blues offer.’

Rudiger is ‘closing in on a free transfer to Real Madrid after holding positive talks and rejecting a £140,000-a-week Blues offer.’

According to reports, Chelsea contract rebel Antonio Rudiger is close to joining Real Madrid after holding ‘positive talks’ with the La Liga giants.

Rudiger’s contract expires at the end of the season, and Chelsea are no closer to re-signing him.

According to The Guardian, the Germany international has turned down a £140,000-a-week offer from Chelsea as talks with Real Madrid progress at an ‘encouraging pace.’

Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are also interested, but Madrid is currently the frontrunner.

Rudiger reportedly reached an ‘informal agreement’ to join the 13-time Champions League winners at the end of the season, according to reports last week.

Sahr Senesie, the 28-year-old’s brother, has met with Real Madrid President Florentino Perez and Bayern Munich executives.

Nothing official has been signed yet, but negotiations are set to begin on January 1st.

Rudiger’s current weekly salary is around £100,000, but he is expected to become one of the highest-paid players in the world next summer.

Any contract he signs will be expected to match Matthijs de Ligt’s £400K-PER-WEEK salary at Juventus.

Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen, and Thiago Silva’s contracts all expire at the same time as Rudiger’s, putting the Blues at risk of losing three more defenders.

Barcelona are interested in club captain Azpilicueta, and Chelsea players are concerned that one of the club’s most influential players may be on his way out.

Barcelona, like Christensen, is keeping an eye on him.

Although there is a chance that the 25-year-old Danish international will sign a new deal in the coming days.

In other good news for Chelsea fans, The Guardian reports that Silva is optimistic about signing a new contract.

Since joining the Blues from PSG in 2020, the 37-year-old has proven to be invaluable, and he recently signed a one-year extension with the club.

