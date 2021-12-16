Rudiger to Chelsea, Gleison Bremer EXCLUSIVE, Covid postponements LATEST – updates

Rudiger is ‘closing in on a Real Madrid transfer,’ Gleison Bremer is EXCLUSIVE, and Covid has been postponed LATEST – updates

Gleison Bremer of Torino is being targeted by Chelsea to solve their defensive crisis, SunSport can exclusively reveal.

Four of the Blues’ defenders, including Germany’s Antonio Rudiger, are out of contract at the end of the season.

Eddie Howe is interested in bringing Stoke striker Tyrese Campbell to Newcastle as his first signing.

Tyrese Campbell, the son of former Everton striker Kevin Campbell, has two goals in nine games for the Potters this season.

Ian Wright had a hilarious retort to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s dismissal as Arsenal captain.

Following his ‘latest disciplinary breach’ last week, the 32-year-old was fired from his job.

Wright, who was overjoyed when Aubameyang signed a new contract in 2020, had the perfect response when Arsenal announced that the captaincy would be handed over.

The 58-year-old Gunners legend shared a meme of himself earlier this season, looking downcast.

PLEASE, YUS.

According to reports, Barcelona will not play wonderkid Yusuf Demir until February due to a contract dispute.

This season, the teen wonderkid is on loan at Barca from Rapid Vienna.

He has made nine appearances for Xavi’s side so far, with his next set to result in an £8.5 million permanent move.

Barcelona is interested in completing a deal with the winger.

However, they will not be able to pay the £8.5 million fee in January.

Barcelona will wait until February to activate the deal, according to Sky Sports, so that the payment can be deducted from their summer budget.

GUN OFFICERS

According to bookmakers Betfair, Alexandre Lacazette and Granit Xhaka are tied for the Arsenal captaincy.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will make a decision soon on who will replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who was stripped of his captaincy after a disciplinary breach.

Betfair’s top five candidates for the role have been revealed, with Lacazette and Xhaka both having odds of 64.

Lacazette has held the armband on several occasions in the past, but given that his contract expires in June, he may only be a good short-term solution.

Given that he has already been stripped of the title, Xhaka’s appointment could be seen as a risky one.

At 41, Kierney is the next favorite, but his injury history and starting role raise questions.

Aaron Ramsdale, a goalkeeper who only joined the club in August, is available at 81, with Gabriel, a centre-back, on the outside looking in at 16s.

AUBA AND ON THE OUTSIDE?

Mikel Arteta has refused to say whether Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will stay at Arsenal.

