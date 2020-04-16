Rugani and Matuidi recover from COVID-19

Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi will conclude their self-isolation as Juventus have confirmed the pair were free from the COVID-19 on Wednesday after the second swab test.

Rugani became the first player in Serie A being found with the illness last month and was then followed by his teammates Matuidi and Paulo Dybala.

“Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi underwent, as per protocol, a double check with diagnostic tests (swabs) for the Coronavirus-Covid 19,” read a statement.

“The tests came back with negative results. The players have, therefore, recovered and are no longer subjected to the home isolation regime.”

Reports have suggested Dybala was also close to full recovery, but Juventus have not confirmed the news yet.