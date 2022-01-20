Rugby league bosses, according to Jamie Acton, want to keep talking about drug problems to a minimum.

JAMIE Acton believes rugby league bosses are attempting to silence critics of the sport’s drug problems after a SEVEN-YEAR-OLD sample tested positive for growth hormone.

After UK Anti-Doping went back to a 2014 test last year, the former Leigh prop, who now competes in MMA, was given a two-year ban from all sports.

That revealed traces of the hormone GHRP-6, making him the first athlete to be caught after a sample was re-analyzed after being stored for a long time.

Acton, a Londoner who was picked up by Wigan as a youngster, believes his punishment is due to him previously speaking about drug problems in the 13-a-side game, which he claims the Rugby Football League wants kept quiet.

“I posted a video talking about all the drugs I took during my rugby playing career and how it impacted my life,” he said.

“ACCIDENTALLY, my old samples were retested using new technology, and a sample from 2015 was flagged as positive for GHRP-6, resulting in a two-year ban.”

“I believe it is a significant issue that the RFL prefers to silence those who raise awareness about the sport’s drug problems rather than encouraging such discussions, which I believe could benefit current and future players.”

“I fully accept that taking these drugs was wrong, and I have no objection to accepting my ‘punishment.’ However, the manner in which this has occurred is concerning.

“Let’s not brush drug problems under the rug, whether in sports or in everyday life.”

“The more open and honest we can be about it, the better.”

The original sample was collected on December 5, 2014, and nothing was found; however, it was retested on February 5, 2021, and his backdated ban will end on April 29, 2023.

“As advances in technology allow us to better detect prohibited substances, sample re-analysis is an important part of our testing strategy,” said Acting Chief Executive Pat Myhill.

“This case demonstrates that we will catch up with athletes who believe they can get away with cheating.

“We keep a large number of samples from a variety of sports in our long-term storage facility and perform this type of analysis on a regular basis.”

“Athletes must protect their sport, as well as their own health, career, and reputation.”

“The rules are clear: athletes are personally responsible for what they put in their bodies, and if they have something prohibited in their system, they will be caught.”

“The RFL is committed to rugby league being a clean sport,” said an RFL spokesman after Acton’s comments.

