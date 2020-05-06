Rugby League given £16m emergency bailout loan by Government

The Government has stepped in to ‘secure the survival’ of rugby league with an unprecedented £16million bailout.

The RFL had asked for financial support from the Government after admitting the coronavirus crisis threatened the future of clubs.

And they have now got their wish in the form of an emergency loan, with Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden claiming the rescue package is necessary to ‘protect an entire sport’.

Despite all sports struggling through the pandemic, rugby league has been singled out as a special case because of its low cash reserves, its importance to northern communities and next year’s home World Cup.

And Dowden said: ‘This is a massive shot in the arm to secure the survival of rugby league.

‘We recognise that many RFL clubs operate on very tight financial margins. Without their ability to stage matches with spectators and despite the Government’s extensive economic package, the professional game has come very close to collapsing.

‘Clubs are the beating heart of their towns and cities, and their impact goes far beyond what happens on the pitch.

‘In this case we are intervening as an exception, not to save an individual business or organisation, but to protect an entire sport, the community it supports, the World Cup held here next year and its legacy for generations to come.’

The Super League season was suspended indefinitely on March 16 with leaders Wigan having played just seven games.

Hull KR chairman Neil Hudgell said top-tier clubs stood to lose £1million each this year, with the majority placing staff and players on furlough.

RFL chief executive Ralph Rimmer said: ‘The RFL is grateful to the Government for understanding and acting on the case for the whole sport.

‘The effects of lockdown at the start of our season genuinely threatened the survival of our clubs at all levels and their ability to continue delivering those positive social and economic impacts.

‘This support enables the sport to survive, to reshape and to be ready to restart in this our 125th year.’

All Super League, Championship and League 1 clubs will be eligible to apply to the RFL for extra funds, which will eventually have to be repaid to the Government.

Steve Barclay, chief secretary to the Treasury, added: ‘Rugby league is a sport that makes a significant social impact in the communities it serves, which is even more important now as we respond to the economic pressures resulting from Covid-19.

‘The timing of the Rugby League World Cup next year will also be a fantastic opportunity to build on the sport’s strong track record within these communities, and is an opportunity that this Government’s support will ensure is delivered.’