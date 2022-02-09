Rugby League legend Johnny Raper has died at the age of 82, following a battle with dementia. Tributes have poured in.

Johnny Raper, a former Australian Rugby League captain, died at the age of 82 after suffering from dementia.

He was one of the Immortals, one of Australia’s greatest Rugby League players of all time.

Johnny Raper, an eight-time Premiership winner, an Australian captain, a Dragons legend, and an immortal, passed away today.

Raper made 39 appearances for Australia, nine of them as captain as he led his country to World Cup victory in 1968, though he also had a successful club career.

Between 1959 and 1966, the lock won eight consecutive Grand Finals with the St George Dragons, helping Raper to be named to rugby league’s team of the century.

At St George, he also played alongside fellow Immortals Reg Gasnier, Graeme Langlands, and Norm Provan, winning NSWRL Player of the Year on two occasions.

Raper was the last of the four living Immortals, with Andrew Johns, 47, Wally Lewis, 62, and Mal Meninga, 61, remaining.

Raper, on the other hand, has left an indelible mark on those who knew him, and those who knew him fondly remember him.

“We thought he was bulletproof,” St George chairman and former captain Craig Young said of Raper.

He was a character both on and off the field, and one of the reasons why the club has become a global brand.”

“[He was] small and not all that quick, but he had football instinct,” Jack Gibson, a former teammate who died in 2008, said.

“He exuded a sense of urgency.”

Nobody had ever trained as well as he had.”

“Today we have lost one of our all-time greats,” said ARLC chairman Peter V’landys.

“An Immortal, Kangaroos captain, and eight-time premiership winner.”

Johnny was the greatest of all time.

“Johnny was a football genius,” says the narrator.

He had a rugby league gut instinct like few others we’ve seen before.

He wasn’t the most physically impressive player on the field, but he was the most intelligent.

Johnny’s achievements with the Dragons will go down in rugby league history.

“On behalf of the game, my heartfelt condolences go out to Johnny’s family, friends, and teammates.”