Rugby: Marcel-Frédéric Lubin-Lebrère, a star is one-eyed

Every Saturday with RetroNews, the BNF’s press site, we take a look at a sports story as told by the press at the time. Today, return in six points on the incredible fate of the Toulouse rugby player Marcel-Frédéric Lubin-Lebrère.

The one-eyed match

It has been a while since we put a front row outside this 1st January 1920. However, 30,000 spectators filled the Parc des Princes for this France-Scotland match. The players had the honor of shaking the hand of the President of the Chamber, Paul Deschanel. This day of the year marks the renaissance of the XV de France, the last match of which dates back to 1914: a spanking suffered at home against England (13-39) in the V Nations Tournament. “We recall, writes the weekly Life in the great outdoors which reports on the day in its January 20 edition. The ancients experienced failure, rout, almost shame. Mocked and ridiculous in the eyes of the majority, they have suffered bad times, heavy defeats, contempt. Look at their work, see where their tenacity has come from: thirty thousand spectators anxiously await the kick-off of a match. “ The French bowed honorably: 5-0. “Our adversaries included in their rank two war wounded who lost an eye in the fighting, notes the diary; likewise among ours, Thierry and Lubin. This infirmity does not seem to limit the ardor and the value of these players. “You have to admire the energy that they keep showing on this occasion by continuing to play rugby despite the danger they face from the frequent hardness of the sport.”

Fourteen bullets in the ass

One of the blind people of this match is therefore named Lubin, Marcel-Frédéric Lubin-Lebrère for the civil status. He lost an eye during the war. It was not his only injury. Pillar or second line, the man was robust (1.81 meters for 90 kilos). His strong constitution may have saved his life. In his book Three bullets in the skin, Denis Lalanne, illustrious pen by Team, who died in December, tells the extraordinary story of Toulousain: “He fell at the Battle of the Somme in 1916 with fourteen bullets in the body and a broken eye. […] He is missing, dead on the field of honor at the age of 25. “ After the war, writes Lalanne, “rugby is just a cemetery. ” “But Marcel-Frédéric Lubin-Lebrère, on the other hand, was excluded from the tragic lot on a beautiful Sunday in 1919 when, in the amazed gaze of the faithful of the Ponts-Jumeaux stadium [il a accueilli les matchs du Stade toulousain de 1907 à 1980, ndlr], he resuscitates without warning after three years of absence. The explanation is that he was picked up by the enemy between the lines, treated and retained in Germany until the end of hostilities. You have to hear him tell about his war and “his fourteen bullets in the ass”. “

Precisely, in Republican Lyon June 5, 1933, one of his ex-teammates explains how Lubin-Lebrère told his war. “Like all southern flip-flops, he told a lot of stories. They were often implausible, one especially, the one that explained how he had lost an eye in war. He had left for the infantry. One day, at the start of hostilities, they are loaded with a bayonet, a pot falls at his feet, bursts, bursts his eye and injures his knee: “I fall, and an hour or two after, I wake up … I was between the two lines and I had lost a lot of blood. I said to myself: Lubin, you can’t stay there … I get up … and I take a bullet in the … I fall back in. After a while I say to myself: Lubin, you have to go back to France. I stand up. Pan! another ball that catches me. I tried four times anyway, each one I took a ball, except the last one where the guy who was aiming at me used a machine gun and put twelve in the trunk! You speak if I was spotted… but I came home anyway! ” Well ! the worst part is that this story, at least, was absolutely true. “

Mr. Mayor

Marcel-Frédéric Lubin-Lebrère was called “Monsieur le Maire” because he was employed at the town hall of Toulouse. The‘Uncompromising of March 9, 1923 reports that he posed himself outright as the first city councilor of the Pink City during a match in Scotland. “We remember that the excellent international rugby player Lubin, during a trip to Scotland by the French team, passed for a mayor of Toulouse”. Later, one of his former teammates will tell, still in Republican Lyon, the gag by the menu. “We went to play a game in Edinburgh and after the game we had a big dinner in our honor. The chief of protocol, hearing that we called Lubin “Mr. Mayor”, approached and asked him “which city?” Lubin very calm, replied: “From Toulouse” […]. Immediately it is presented to all the authorities and placed next to the representative of the King of England. My Lubin, forgetting his title and his functions, eats like four, drinks like ten, giving a rather picturesque idea of ​​French councilors. ”

The baston of Colombes

Intransigeant buried “the veteran” a little quickly Because, a year later, the miraculous was the holder of a match that was famous for its violence: the final of the 1924 Olympic Games, in Paris, between France and the United States. All the press did not give expensive Americans, specialists in their football, badly sided destined, it was thought, to be spanked naked by French experienced in the finesse of rugby. So can we read in the press May 18, 1924: “France’s advantage will be certain. First of all, among the forwards, there is a clear superiority in open play and short touches thanks to the extremely varied combinations that Lasserre, Cassayet, Lubin know how to draft … “

Cataclysm in Colombes. The French bow 17-3. In the stands or on the lawn the slap box was opened wide. One of the protagonists summed up the show as follows: “This is the best you can do without knives or revolvers.” The match excluded rugby from the Olympic program. An episode recounted in a previous issue of Rétrosports: 1924: the fight of Colombes condemns Olympic rugby.

The Marseillaise from Dublin

Another feat of arms by Marcel-Frédéric Lubin-Lebrère took place four years earlier in Ireland. Match January 4, 1927 returns to history. “The French team went to Ireland a year after the war, just at the end of a sinn-feiners insurrection. On the train, stern faces, armed soldiers at the door of all the wagons. Brrr! On the ocean liner, excavations and counter-excavations under the threat of the revolver. It was nothing yet! When the French team arrived in Dublin and ventured into the streets riddled with shrapnel from buses, crossing vestiges of barricades, there was an influx of people around the visitors. Threatening silhouettes, brandishing clubs, surrounded our internationals. So Lubin, not very quiet, to shout: “French team! French team!” And the ranks of the Irish crowd opened. “

The rest of the Irish epic is even more cranky. It still talks about Marseillaise. It will be told to Match June 14, 1932 by Charles Brennus, “the father of French rugby”, who accompanied the French team. “It was in 1920 in Dublin that I had my most poignant emotion. So think, I had lost Lubin, Mayor. We were in the midst of the Irish Revolution. The city was under siege. The day before, the first magistrate had been killed with revolver in a tram. […] At dinner time, Lubin was searched in vain. He disappeared. We were very concerned when a phone call from the police superintendent informed us that Lubin was on the violin. Here’s what had happened. The insurgents had adopted the Marseillaise as the hymn of their ideal. Master Lubin, strolling without emotion in the streets had suddenly heard the refrain of our national song which seemed to come from a cellar. The mayor did not hesitate a moment and went down among the insurgents to undoubtedly make French propaganda. It was there that a police raid surprised him as he valiantly held his part in the choirs. “





Always “this“ to honor the missing

“A moving event under the skies of Toulouse: the Fête du Souvenir, a tribute to missing athletes, report lth Socialist noon June 3, 1940. “The finished parade, in impressive silence, is punctuated by the poignant list of names of those who have fallen. The words too, alas! have their pain. And with each name the international Lubin in a loud voice answers “present!”. “ A scene played many times. At each ceremony of homage to the Toulouse rugby players who died in the trenches, Lubin responded to the call of their name to maintain the flame of memory.

Continuation and end of the story. The mayor died in 1972 at the age of 81. He played until 1925 to forge a very respectable record: 15 selections for the French team, champion of France in 1922, 1923 and 1924 with the Stade Toulouse, the club to which his loyalty will never fail. “Until his death, he remained a leader, told 20 minutes Henri Fourès, president of the Amis du Stade. He attended all the training. He was the real Toulousain, frank and straight. “

Gilles Dhers