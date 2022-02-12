Rugby match between Italy and England: kick-off time, TV channel, free live stream, and teams – latest Six Nations build-up

ENGLAND travels to Rome hoping to avenge a loss in Scotland on the opening weekend.

After Luke Cowan-Dickie conceded a penalty try for a deliberate knock-on, Eddie Jones’ side was defeated 20-17 at Murrayfield.

The Red Rose have never lost to Italy, and they will be hoping to keep that record this weekend.

Italy hasn’t won a Six Nations match since 2015, and the odds are stacked against them breaking their losing streak against England.

However, despite losing 37-10, they showed signs of improvement in France, where they led for much of the first half and held their own in the second.

Eddie Jones demanded that England channel their inner Muhammad Ali ahead of this match.

“We want to be ruthless,” he stated.

On Sunday, we’ll have a chance to make amends for Saturday’s actions.

“We can only do that by being ruthless and seeing Muhammad Ali standing over Sonny Liston.”

“You have this image in your head where you want to smack them in the face.”

141. Italy

551 drew

England is 125 years old.

*As of Saturday, February 12, Betfair odds were correct.