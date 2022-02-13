Rugby match between Italy and England: Kick-off time, TV channel, free live stream, and teams – Six Nations 2022 build-up

ENGLAND travels to Rome hoping to avenge a loss in Scotland on the opening weekend.

At Murrayfield, Eddie Jones’ side dominated for the majority of the game, but were defeated 20-17 after Luke Cowan-Dickie conceded a penalty try for a deliberate knock-on.

The Red Rose have never lost to Italy, and they will be hoping to keep that streak alive this weekend.

Italy has not won a Six Nations match since 2015, and the odds are stacked against them against England.

However, despite losing 37-10 in France, they showed signs of improvement, leading for much of the first half and holding their own in the second.

Eddie Jones urged England to channel their inner Muhammad Ali ahead of this match.

“We want to be ruthless,” he said.

On Sunday, we’ll have a chance to make amends for what we did last Saturday.

“We can only do that by being extremely ruthless and visualizing Muhammad Ali standing over Sonny Liston.”

“You have this image in your head where you want to smack them in the face.”

However, they will take heart from their record against the Italians, who they have never lost to in 28 meetings.

Italy is looking to break a seven-year Six Nations winless streak, having last won a match against Scotland in 2015.

However, in their match against France last week, the signs were better.

The Azzurri were expected to lose, but they led for most of the first half before succumbing to a respectable 37-10 defeat.