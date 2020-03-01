Rummenigge: “I am ashamed of the behavior of the ultras”

The president of the Board of Directors of Bayern Munich, Karlheinz Rummenigge, declared this Saturday “ashamed of the behavior” of a group of ultras of the Bavarian club who displayed banners against the patron of Hofffenheim, Dietmar Hopp, in the match that the muniqués team won by 0-6.

«I am ashamed of this behavior, that is the horrible face of FC Bayern and it has no excuse. We have made it film everything; we will proceed against them with all the resources and demand them accounts, ”Rummenigge said in statements to the Sky television channel.

In the 67th minute of the game, insulting posters against Hopp were displayed on the Bayern curve. “Everything remains the same, the federation breaks its word and Dietmar Hopp is still a son of a bitch,” said a set of three posters.

The game was interrupted for five minutes and when the players returned to the field the players made a kind of strike and dedicated themselves to pass the ball amicably. “That was the players idea,” said Rummenigge.

When the posters appeared, Rummenigge hugged Hopp in the box. The final minutes were spent together by the two managers next to the field. .