Rumors About Arch Manning’s Recruitment

Latest on 5-Star’s Recruitment: Arch Manning Rumors

The No. 1 quarterback, Arch Manning,

One of the top overall recruits in the 2023 class, he has received numerous offers from nearly every major program in the country.

The favorites to land the five-star quarterback recruit are currently Georgia, Texas, Alabama, Clemson, and Ole Miss.

However, according to recent reports, some other high-profile programs are also making their way into the mix.

Ohio State, Florida, and Oklahoma, according to 247Sports Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong, are ramping up their pursuit of Manning.

Representatives from each of these programs have already visited Isidore Newman or will do so this week.

“Quarterback Arch Manning also plays basketball.

Kirby Smart and several members of his staff, including Buster Faulkner, Todd Monken, and Matt Luke, attended Isidore Newman’s basketball game yesterday to watch Arch Manning play.

So was Ohio State quarterbacks coach Cory Dennis, as well as Ole Miss offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr.

Later this week, you’ve got (Florida coach) Billy Napier in there on Tuesday… (Alabama coach) Nick Saban expected on Friday, and Jeff Lebby, who was recruiting Arch at Ole Miss and is now at Oklahoma, expected this week.

They’re a top contender, AJ Milwee of Texas.

Wiltfong wrote, “He’s been a regular at Isidore Newman for a long time.”

Manning has visited Georgia, Texas, Alabama, Clemson, and Ole Miss on two occasions each.

A third, according to Wiltfong, could be in the works for a few of these shows later this year.

“You got Alabama, Clemson, Ole Miss, Georgia, and Texas, all of which he visited twice.”

“Those are the schools I believe are in the best position,” he said, “but Arch is going to be thorough.”

“I believe some of them will receive a third visit.”

Wiltfong also believes that the highly-touted recruit might pay a visit to some of the new contenders.

“Could he go see another school for the first time as a prospect?” he asked.

Manning will not accept any more visits until after his junior basketball season is completed.

Arch Manning Rumors: Latest On 5-Star’s Recruitment

Arch Manning Rumors: Latest On 5-Star’s Recruitment