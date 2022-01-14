Rusev, an ex-WWE superstar who is now starring in AEW, shows off his dramatic body transformation.

Rusev, a former WWE superstar who is now starring in AEW, shows off his dramatic body transformation.

Miro of ALL ELITE WRESTLING appears to be a completely different beast than he did when he was known as Rusev in WWE.

Due to coronavirus financial cuts, the Bulgarian Brute was one of 21 superstars let go by the American billionaire in April 2020.

Along with Kurt Angle, Zack Ryder, and former tag team champions Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, Rusev was one of the high-profile names released.

Miro, whose real name is Miroslav Barnyashev, began his WWE career on NXT before moving up to the main roster, where he was managed by his wife Lana.

After debuting for rival promotion AEW in September 2020, the powerhouse is now starring for them.

After defeating Darby Allin, he went on an incredible winning streak and won the TNT Title.

Unfortunately for him, in September, Sammy Guevara ended his championship reign.

Despite that setback, Miro appears to be having a great time in AEW, and he physically looks nothing like he did in WWE.

During his time away from the ring two years ago, the 37-year-old gave fans a sneak peek into his workout routines.

This included extensive chiropractic adjustments that helped him lose his signature bulk in favor of a more svelte appearance.

And all of his hard work has paid off, as he now appears to be completely terrifying inside the ropes.

Miro addressed his dramatic transformation after a fan posted a before and after photo of his body on Twitter this week.

“Body transformation is just a side effect of hard work (hashtag)flawless,” he responded.