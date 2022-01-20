Russell Westbrook was benched, and LeBron James was asked about it.

Russell Westbrook was benched and LeBron was asked about it.

On Wednesday night, LeBron James flatly refused to answer a postgame question about Russell Westbrook.

In the fourth quarter of the Lakers-Pacers game on Wednesday night, Frank Vogel did the seemingly impossible and benched Russell Westbrook.

He gave a straightforward explanation for why.

Vogel told ESPN.com, “I was playing the guys I thought were going to win the game.”

When asked a similar question after the game on Wednesday, LeBron didn’t have much to say.

He shrugged off the question, explaining that he had to leave to see a movie with his wife, Savannah.

“I’m taking my wife to the movies, man.”

“I have to get going,” LeBron said.

