Russell Westbrook was booed tonight by Lakers fans.

“There were loud boos coming down in LA after Russell Westbrook hit the side of the basket on a midrange jump shot with the Lakers down 19 in the second quarter against the Knicks,” ESPN’s Dave McMenamin writes, adding, “Been a rough night for Westbrook and the Lakers, mirroring a rough season.”
Look: Lakers Fans Were Booing Russell Westbrook Tonight
— Dave McMenamin (@mcten) February 6, 2022