Russell Westbrook’s performance with the Lakers can be summed up in one word.

Russell Westbrook’s performance with the Lakers can be summarized in one word.

To say the least, Russell Westbrook’s start with the Los Angeles Lakers has been rocky.

Many have wondered if the point guard will ever figure out how to fit on his new team after a lackluster performance in front of a national television audience on Christmas Day.

Meanwhile, Westbrook is unconcerned about his critics’ concerns.

And he has no intention of listening to those who advise him to play in a different way.

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, Westbrook said on a video call with reporters Monday that “everybody wants me to do this but then they don’t want me to do this.”

“To be honest, I’m tired of doing what everyone else wants me to do and what they think I should do.”

Westbrook, a nine-time All-Star and nine-time All-NBA selection, said his first 34 games with the Lakers were “fine.”

The 33-year-old point guard said, “Honestly, I think I’ve been fine.”

“The focus has been on how I’m playing and what I’m doing, but I think people expect me to have f—ing 25, 15, and 15, which isn’t normal.”

Everyone needs to understand that this isn’t something that people do on a regular basis.”

Russell Westbrook Has 1 Word To Describe His Performance With Lakers

