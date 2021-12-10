Russell Wilson Addresses The Most Recent Trade Rumor

Russell Wilson Reacts To The Most Recent Trade Rumors

Russell Wilson, the quarterback of the Seattle Seahawks, is said to be open to a trade this offseason, according to a report released on Wednesday afternoon.

Russell Wilson would “strongly consider” waiving his no-trade clause to three teams, according to Jordan Schultz.

Wilson is reportedly interested in the Denver Broncos, New Orleans Saints, and New York Giants, according to Schultz.

The report sparked a lot of interest, but fans were unsure if it was accurate.

Wilson was asked about the latest trade rumors on Thursday afternoon.

He claimed that the report was false.

“It’s a non-story,” Wilson said, dismissing the report.

Russell Wilson Responds To The Latest Trade Rumor

Russell Wilson Responds To The Latest Trade Rumor