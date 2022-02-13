Russell Wilson and Ciara’s exit from the Super Bowl party has gone viral.

Russell Wilson and Ciara left Drake’s Super Bowl party this weekend, so Seahawks fans are hoping he doesn’t do the same in Seattle.

Russ and his wife were spotted leaving the Certified Lover Boy’s party on Sunday, according to TMZ. This is allegedly because the Certified Lover Boy invited Ciara’s ex Future to perform.

Video Of Russell Wilson, Ciara Leaving Super Bowl Party Goes Viral

Video Of Russell Wilson, Ciara Leaving Super Bowl Party Goes Viral

TMZ finds footage of Ciara & Russell Wilson leaving Drake’s #Superbowl party after he brings out Future 😩 pic.twitter.com/DIB67ZYGr6 — 2Cool2Blog (@2cooI2blog) February 13, 2022