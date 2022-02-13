Russell Wilson has a lofty ambition for himself before he retires.

Before he retires, Russell Wilson has a crazy goal.

Russell Wilson has only one Super Bowl victory.

By the end of his NFL career, he wants to double, triple, and quadruple that number.

Wilson revealed during a SiriusXM interview with Chris Russo that he wants to win three more Super Bowls before he retires.

Wilson stated, as transcribed by SIcom, “I want to win three more Super Bowls.”

“That is my goal, to come back and win it again, and for us to overcome all of the challenges.”

“It doesn’t get any better than that.”

The problem is that the Seahawks aren’t set up to win three Super Bowls in the next few years.

Wilson, on the other hand, appears to be committed to playing for the Seahawks in the future.

Wilson told SiriusXM’s Chris Russo, “My hope and goal is to be back there and keep winning there.”

That is the goal, and that is the vision.

That’s how it’s always been; it’s never been any other way.”

Wilson’s full interview with Russo can be found below.

Russell Wilson is one of the most devoted players in the NFL. Despite the lack of a championship-caliber roster surrounding him, he has remained in Seattle.

The Seahawks will be a threat as long as Wilson remains in Seattle.

The organization’s goal this offseason is to make a few big splashes in order to resurrect the offense.

