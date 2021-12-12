Russell Wilson has been linked to three NFL teams this week.

This Week, Russell Wilson has been linked to three NFL teams.

One thing is certain: the rumors about Russell Wilson being traded aren’t going away anytime soon.

Throughout the season, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback has been the subject of trade rumors.

Those trade rumors appear to be on the rise heading into the offseason.

Three NFL teams had been linked to Wilson earlier this week.

Wilson would be open to a trade to one of three teams, according to sports reporter Jordan Schultz:

Wilson has, predictably, refuted the allegations.

They are, however, not going away anytime soon.

